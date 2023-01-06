Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed. Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.
North Dakota man gets 10 years for role in 2021 Fort Berthold reservation death
A federal judge has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
gowatertown.net
Texas man dies in North Dakota oil rig accident
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
Fairfield Sun Times
North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
KFYR-TV
Records: Ward County corrections officer knocked unconscious in incident with inmate
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County Jail corrections officer suffered a head injury and momentarily lost consciousness in a confrontation with an inmate, according to court records. State prosecutors charged 28-year-old Robert L. Christianson with B-felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement. In a criminal affidavit filed...
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
Updates in the Lamplighter shooter case
One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
KFYR-TV
‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America
MANDAREE, N.D. (KFYR) – The new year means new challenges for a Mandaree woman. After 17 years of competing for rodeo princess and queen titles, Elise Burwell is calling it a career. The good news: she’s ending on a high note. Last month, Burwell represented North Dakota at the...
Minot Police Officer Patrick Blanchard found dead
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An officer with the Minot Police Department has died by what appears to be a self-inflicted wound. According to Minot Police, they requested the assistance of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty police officer late in the evening on Wednesday. Deputies with McHenry county located 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick […]
One dead after attempted murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Williston
UPDATE: Dec. 22, 12:09 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has released new details regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the night of December 20th involving a husband and wife. According to Williston Police, the victim of the incident has been identified as 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann. Who officers found with a […]
