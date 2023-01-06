ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

KFYR-TV

Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed. Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.
WILLISTON, ND
gowatertown.net

Texas man dies in North Dakota oil rig accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Fairfield Sun Times

North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
GREAT FALLS, MT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot Police Officer Patrick Blanchard found dead

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An officer with the Minot Police Department has died by what appears to be a self-inflicted wound. According to Minot Police, they requested the assistance of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty police officer late in the evening on Wednesday. Deputies with McHenry county located 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick […]
MINOT, ND

