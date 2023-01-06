ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Vigil marks murder victim's 37th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Friends and family gathered at a vigil Monday night to remember Nick Hammann, who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland in October. His mother, Toni Fletcher, says Monday would have been Nick’s 37th birthday. Nick was shot just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

10-year-old found driving stolen car in N. Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 10-year-old has been released to their legal guardian after being found driving a stolen car early Friday. A North Precinct officer was near North Vancouver Avenue and North Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when they witnessed two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot. After checking the license plate on one of the cars, a Kia, they found it was reported as stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy