KATU.com
Vigil marks murder victim's 37th birthday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Friends and family gathered at a vigil Monday night to remember Nick Hammann, who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland in October. His mother, Toni Fletcher, says Monday would have been Nick’s 37th birthday. Nick was shot just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1,...
kptv.com
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
KATU.com
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
Alleged DUII driver ‘shears’ power pole, causing huge outage in Vancouver
A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a large power pole, knocking out power to thousands in the Vancouver area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
KATU.com
Woman dies after driver hits her and child in stroller, child released from hospital
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The woman who was struck by a driver while pushing a child in a stroller on January 5 has died, Forest Grove Police announced. Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, passed away on January 7 after being hit by a truck on January 5. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
KATU.com
Downtown Portland 'drug mission' lands several arrests; police seize gun, drugs, cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers say they arrested several people Sunday while conducting a drug mission in Southwest Portland. Officers with the Central Precinct conducted the mission near Southwest Ankeny Street between 4th and 5th Avenues. Bureau officials said the area has seen a “spike in both the...
KATU.com
Portland Police and DEA seize $100,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and the DEA say they pulled $100,000 worth of fentanyl off the streets. Police say an investigation with the DEA and PPB narcotics officers led to the seizure of 30,000 fentanyl pills. The seizure also took two kilos of powdered fentanyl off the streets.
KATU.com
Fatal SR 14 crash closes City Center exit, driver ejected from vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A fatal car crash shut down SR 14 at the I-5 City Center exit on Monday morning. According to Washington State Troopers, a westbound vehicle struck the median shortly after 6:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and landed in the eastbound lane. Drivers...
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
PPB: 3 arrested for illegal guns after police track car going 100 mph
After attempting to elude police, three suspects were arrested carrying illegal guns Friday night, authorities said.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
kptv.com
10-year-old found driving stolen car in N. Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 10-year-old has been released to their legal guardian after being found driving a stolen car early Friday. A North Precinct officer was near North Vancouver Avenue and North Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when they witnessed two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot. After checking the license plate on one of the cars, a Kia, they found it was reported as stolen.
kptv.com
Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman struck, killed by driver in Southeast Portland
A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
