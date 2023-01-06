Read full article on original website
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
This Entry-Level Job at HealthMark Group Pays $16 an Hour Plus Benefits
HealthMark Group, a digital health information company, is hiring a customer service specialist. This is an entry-level full-time position that may be done remotely from anywhere. You will earn $16 per hour and will be expected to work eight-hour shifts during weekdays. You’ll help clients and patients with the status...
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The 4 Best Micro-Investing Apps of 2023
Micro-investing apps can be a great way to get your money in the stock market — even if you’re tight on cash or have little to no investing experience. But not all investing apps are created equal. Micro-investing works by consistently allocating small sums of money to an...
