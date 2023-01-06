ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent

Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
This Entry-Level Job at HealthMark Group Pays $16 an Hour Plus Benefits

HealthMark Group, a digital health information company, is hiring a customer service specialist. This is an entry-level full-time position that may be done remotely from anywhere. You will earn $16 per hour and will be expected to work eight-hour shifts during weekdays. You’ll help clients and patients with the status...
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist

NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
The 4 Best Micro-Investing Apps of 2023

Micro-investing apps can be a great way to get your money in the stock market — even if you’re tight on cash or have little to no investing experience. But not all investing apps are created equal. Micro-investing works by consistently allocating small sums of money to an...

