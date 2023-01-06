ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
KXLY

Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD Effective Even in Compressed Format

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Both massed and intensive outpatient forms of prolonged exposure (PE) therapy are fast and effective for combat-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Network Open. Alan L. Peterson, Ph.D., from University of Texas Health...
KXLY

Developmental Disorders Tied to More Allergic Disease

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Elementary school-age children with developmental disorders are more likely to have allergic diseases, according to a study published in the January issue of Pediatrics International. Masafumi Zaitsu, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Hospital Organization Ureshino Medical Center in Japan, and colleagues assessed...
KXLY

New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids

Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens...
KXLY

Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
KXLY

Lung Composite Allocation Score System Cuts Waiting-List Mortality

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The new Composite Allocation Score (CAS) system developed to improve equity in organ allocation by eliminating geographical barriers and prioritizing candidates’ medical needs results in a decrease in waiting-list deaths among lung transplant candidates, according to a study published in the December issue of the American Journal of Transplantation.
KXLY

Adherence to Healthy Eating Patterns Linked to Lower Mortality Risk

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Greater adherence to various healthy eating patterns is associated with a lower risk for total and cause-specific mortality, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Zhilei Shan, M.D., Ph.D., from the Hubei Key Laboratory of Food Nutrition...
KXLY

Delay in Time to Antibiotics Permissible for Inpatient Neutropenic Fever

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with hematologic malignancy who develop inpatient neutropenic fever, delays in time to antibiotics do not significantly affect overall survival at 180 days, according to a study published in the January/February issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality. Noting that...
KXLY

AAP Issues Guidelines for Children With Overweight, Obesity

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online Jan. 9 in Pediatrics, key action statements and consensus recommendations are presented for the evaluation and treatment of children with overweight and obesity. Sarah E. Hampl, M.D.,...
KXLY

Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
KXLY

Free Spike Antigen ID’d in Post-SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Individuals who develop myocarditis following a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccine have no difference in vaccine-induced immune responses compared with asymptomatic vaccinated controls, although free spike antigen is detected in those who develop vaccine-induced myocarditis, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Circulation.
KXLY

Letter Intervention Ups Prescription Monitoring Program Engagement

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A simple letter intervention highlighting a new mandate to check the prescription monitoring program (PMP) before prescribing controlled substances, with or without information about coprescribing risks and coprescribed patients, can increase PMP engagement, according to a report published in the January issue of Health Affairs.
KXLY

Pandemic Disrupted In-Person Mental Health Services

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic disrupted in-person mental health care, but the expansion of telehealth enabled care for an increasing number of patients, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Health Forum. Ryan K. McBain, Ph.D., from RAND Corporation in Boston, and...
CBS Chicago

Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
OAK PARK, IL
KXLY

Almost 700,000 Rocking Sleepers Recalled After 15 Babies Die

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Following the deaths of 15 infants, families are advised to immediately stop using all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, according to a second recall notice. Four of those 15 babies died after the first recall notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission...
KXLY

Inflammatory Biomarkers Increased for Moms With Very Low Milk Supply

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Mothers with very low breast milk production have significantly higher inflammatory biomarkers and obesity and lower long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) in milk, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Nutrition. Rachel E. Walker, Ph.D., from the Pennsylvania State University...
KXLY

Waist-to-Hip Ratio Genetic Risk Score Inversely Linked to Weight Loss

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe and complicated obesity, there is an inverse association between the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) genetic risk score (GRS) and weight loss as part of a 24-week meal-replacement program, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.
KXLY

Aberrations Identified in Gut Microbiota of Multiple Sclerosis Patients

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Considerable alterations in the gut microbiota are seen in patients with multiple sclerosis, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in Genome Medicine. Florence Thirion, from Université Paris-Saclay, and colleagues conducted a case-control study involving 148 Danish cases with multiple sclerosis...

