Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD Effective Even in Compressed Format
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Both massed and intensive outpatient forms of prolonged exposure (PE) therapy are fast and effective for combat-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Network Open. Alan L. Peterson, Ph.D., from University of Texas Health...
Developmental Disorders Tied to More Allergic Disease
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Elementary school-age children with developmental disorders are more likely to have allergic diseases, according to a study published in the January issue of Pediatrics International. Masafumi Zaitsu, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Hospital Organization Ureshino Medical Center in Japan, and colleagues assessed...
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens...
Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
Lung Composite Allocation Score System Cuts Waiting-List Mortality
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The new Composite Allocation Score (CAS) system developed to improve equity in organ allocation by eliminating geographical barriers and prioritizing candidates’ medical needs results in a decrease in waiting-list deaths among lung transplant candidates, according to a study published in the December issue of the American Journal of Transplantation.
Adherence to Healthy Eating Patterns Linked to Lower Mortality Risk
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Greater adherence to various healthy eating patterns is associated with a lower risk for total and cause-specific mortality, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Zhilei Shan, M.D., Ph.D., from the Hubei Key Laboratory of Food Nutrition...
Delay in Time to Antibiotics Permissible for Inpatient Neutropenic Fever
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with hematologic malignancy who develop inpatient neutropenic fever, delays in time to antibiotics do not significantly affect overall survival at 180 days, according to a study published in the January/February issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality. Noting that...
AAP Issues Guidelines for Children With Overweight, Obesity
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online Jan. 9 in Pediatrics, key action statements and consensus recommendations are presented for the evaluation and treatment of children with overweight and obesity. Sarah E. Hampl, M.D.,...
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
Free Spike Antigen ID’d in Post-SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Individuals who develop myocarditis following a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccine have no difference in vaccine-induced immune responses compared with asymptomatic vaccinated controls, although free spike antigen is detected in those who develop vaccine-induced myocarditis, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Circulation.
Letter Intervention Ups Prescription Monitoring Program Engagement
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A simple letter intervention highlighting a new mandate to check the prescription monitoring program (PMP) before prescribing controlled substances, with or without information about coprescribing risks and coprescribed patients, can increase PMP engagement, according to a report published in the January issue of Health Affairs.
Pandemic Disrupted In-Person Mental Health Services
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic disrupted in-person mental health care, but the expansion of telehealth enabled care for an increasing number of patients, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Health Forum. Ryan K. McBain, Ph.D., from RAND Corporation in Boston, and...
Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
Almost 700,000 Rocking Sleepers Recalled After 15 Babies Die
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Following the deaths of 15 infants, families are advised to immediately stop using all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, according to a second recall notice. Four of those 15 babies died after the first recall notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission...
After 8 more infant deaths, Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
Fisher-Price has reannounced its 2019 recall of the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported...
Inflammatory Biomarkers Increased for Moms With Very Low Milk Supply
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Mothers with very low breast milk production have significantly higher inflammatory biomarkers and obesity and lower long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) in milk, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Nutrition. Rachel E. Walker, Ph.D., from the Pennsylvania State University...
Waist-to-Hip Ratio Genetic Risk Score Inversely Linked to Weight Loss
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe and complicated obesity, there is an inverse association between the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) genetic risk score (GRS) and weight loss as part of a 24-week meal-replacement program, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.
Aberrations Identified in Gut Microbiota of Multiple Sclerosis Patients
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Considerable alterations in the gut microbiota are seen in patients with multiple sclerosis, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in Genome Medicine. Florence Thirion, from Université Paris-Saclay, and colleagues conducted a case-control study involving 148 Danish cases with multiple sclerosis...
