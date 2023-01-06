A new COVID-19 variant is spreading throughout the U.S. and causing some concern in New Mexico. The variant is called XBB.1.5, and it’s a subvariant of Omicron. Dr. Jason Mitchell is the chief medical officer of Presbyterian health care. Dr. Mitchell said, "We anticipate seeing this contributing to our COVID illnesses. It's taking over, and we're seeing it move across the United States."

