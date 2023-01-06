Read full article on original website
Tokyo protests after China punishes Japanese travellers over Covid test requirements
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
Russian TV Hears Call To Prepare Children To Fight: 'This Is World War III'
'"We have to prepare our population in schools and everywhere else," a guest said on Russian state TV.
KOAT 7
Newest COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 spreading
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading throughout the U.S. and causing some concern in New Mexico. The variant is called XBB.1.5, and it’s a subvariant of Omicron. Dr. Jason Mitchell is the chief medical officer of Presbyterian health care. Dr. Mitchell said, "We anticipate seeing this contributing to our COVID illnesses. It's taking over, and we're seeing it move across the United States."
Jobs and retail sales hold up in resilient Australian economy despite 2023 growth fears
Australia’s economy was resilient towards the end of last year, with job vacancies and retail sales holding up, even as the World Bank joined other agencies to slash the outlook for growth in 2023. Data for November, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday, showed consumer...
The Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Tuesday that allowed the Armed Forces to discharge thousands of soldiers for failing to be inoculated against the virus.
