ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Woman accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ with inmate at Dekalb County Detention Center seeks youthful offender status

By Logan Sparkman
wdhn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April. Alabama did not expand its Medicaid package which means many people who are low-income will be dropped from the program. According to a new report,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy