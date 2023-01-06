Woman accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ with inmate at Dekalb County Detention Center seeks youthful offender status

Read full article on original website
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April. Alabama did not expand its Medicaid package which means many people who are low-income will be dropped from the program. According to a new report,...
