KYW News Radio
3 killed, 1 injured after more than 50 shots fired in Northeast Philadelphia
Three men were fatally shot and a fourth was wounded as they returned from a shopping trip Monday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Police believe the men were targeted. Investigators found 50 shell casings on the street.
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Suspect arrested for firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall identified
According to the D.A.'s office, the suspect is ineligible to have a gun due to a decade-old drug conviction.
fox29.com
Police: 3 masked men sought for carjacking man by gunpoint outside Wingstop in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this month in Philadelphia's Nicetown section. A 27-year-old man was robbed and carjacked while double-parked in front of Wingstop on Roberts Avenue on January 2. Video showed three masked men...
delawarevalleynews.com
More Info Released In Triple Murder As Cops Flood Mayfair Neighborhood
Philadelphia Police canvased the area around Lincoln High School for video tape and witness statements after three males were shot and killed last night. One other male is still in critical condition. One of the victims lived across the street from the shooting scene, police said.. Police also said that at least one of the victims had a family member killed by gunfire a few months ago near Kensington.
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
2 teens charged for carjacking at Pa. Walmart with woman inside
Authorities have finally nabbed the suspects on Friday in connection with a carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township, reports said. According to police, the suspects are teenaged girls and are the ages of just 13 and 14-years-old. The carjacking took place Monday evening at the Walmart...
phl17.com
Teen shot in Tacony; Amazon driver injured by shattered glass
A teenager is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Sunday night.
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
fox29.com
State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school, no one hurt
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon. William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school. A spokesperson for the...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Charged With Murder for Shooting Outside Roxborough High School Appear in Court
The four young people charged with murder in the shooting outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School last year that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead appeared in court Tuesday. A preliminary hearing began Tuesday morning for Zyhied Jones, 17; Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Troy Fletcher, 15; and Saleem Miller, 16. All four...
DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania police departments using VR for de-escalation training
The Central Bucks Regional Police Department (CBRPD) received a federal grant worth $159,037 to launch the program as the lead agency with partners including Buckingham, Doylestown and Plumstead Township police departments. The program is designed to reduce the intensity of police encounters with the public during intense situations.
