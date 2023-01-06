ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Northeast Philly Shooting Kills 3, Injuries 1: Police

Three men are dead and a fourth is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in northeast Philadelphia, authorities told Daily Voice. City police were called to the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in Mayfair just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, for reports of a person with a gun, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

More Info Released In Triple Murder As Cops Flood Mayfair Neighborhood

Philadelphia Police canvased the area around Lincoln High School for video tape and witness statements after three males were shot and killed last night. One other male is still in critical condition. One of the victims lived across the street from the shooting scene, police said.. Police also said that at least one of the victims had a family member killed by gunfire a few months ago near Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life."It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Quadruple shooting leaves 3 dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left three people dead in Mayfair on Monday night. At approximately 9:57 p.m. on January 9th, police responded to the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in Mayfair. The 1st victim was an 18-year-old Hispanic male who was found with multiple gunshot wounds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania police departments using VR for de-escalation training

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department (CBRPD) received a federal grant worth $159,037 to launch the program as the lead agency with partners including Buckingham, Doylestown and Plumstead Township police departments. The program is designed to reduce the intensity of police encounters with the public during intense situations.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

