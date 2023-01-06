ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The NFL playoff matchups are officially set. The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions. One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs taking chance on ex-draft bust

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to rehabilitate a former draft bust by giving him the Patrick Mahomes treatment. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Chiefs are signing ex-first-round pick John Ross to a reserve/futures contract. While the speedy wide receiver will not be eligible for the playoffs this year, he will be... The post Chiefs taking chance on ex-draft bust appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place

The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to turn Sunday “nightmare” into a positive

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a simple assessment of his play in Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Commanders and it could be extended to the team at large. Prescott went 14-of-37 for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that Kendall Fuller returned for a touchdown in what he called a “shitty” outing to close out the regular season. The flop came in a game that started with the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference still on the table, which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for their chances in the postseason.
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Accusing Jerry Jones Of Lying

On Tuesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insisted that Mike McCarthy's job security is not dependent on the team's success in their first-round matchup against the Buccaneers. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Jones is lying about this fact. McCarthy and the Cowboys are stumbling ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries

It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
BUFFALO, NY

