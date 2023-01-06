Read full article on original website
Racial, Ethnic Disparity Seen Between Nursing Students, Neonates in NICU
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a racial and ethnic disparity between neonatal nurse practitioner (NNP) students and neonates in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), according to a study published online Jan. 6 in Advances in Neonatal Care. Desi M. Newberry, D.N.P., from the Duke...
US birth rates are at record lows – even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady
Birth rates are falling in the U.S. After the highs of the Baby Boom in the mid-20th century and the lows of the Baby Bust in the 1970s, birth rates were relatively stable for nearly 50 years. But during the Great Recession, from 2007-2009, birth rates declined sharply – and they’ve kept falling. In 2007, average birth rates were right around 2 children per woman. By 2021, levels had dropped more than 20%, close to the lowest level in a century. Why?
Inpatient Mortality Up With Exposure to High Capacity Utilization
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For inpatients, exposure to high bed-occupancy (capacity utilization) increases the risk of mortality, according to a study published online Dec. 19 in BMC Health Services Research. Narayan Sharma, Ph.D., from the University of Basel in Switzerland, and colleagues conducted a retrospective population-based...
More Women Aged ≥65 Years Have Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The burden of advanced cervical cancer is increased for women aged ≥65 years, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Julianne J. P. Cooley, from the University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in...
Over One-Quarter of Adults Age 71 and Older Have Vision Impairment
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Among adults aged 71 years and older, more than one-quarter have vision impairment (VI), with older age, less education, and lower income associated with all types of VI, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Olivia J. Killeen,...
Wearable Device-Detected Biomarkers Could ID Symptoms After Trauma
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Biomarkers detected by a wrist-wearable device may be useful for screening for pain, sleep, and anxiety outcomes after exposure to trauma, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in JAMA Psychiatry. Laura D. Straus, Ph.D., from the San Francisco VA Medical...
The Top Diets of 2023
Each year, a panel of leading medical and nutrition experts works with U.S. News & World Report to review a wide range of diets and put their stamp on the ones they find to be the best healthy eating options. The panel members look at a variety of factors, including how healthy the eating plans are, how easy they are to follow and how well they work.
