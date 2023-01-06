Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County's Roadside Vegetation Manager
League Lecture continues with 'Transparency Matters' on Jan. 25
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn's Pleasant Valley Greenhouse owner
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
iheart.com
Fairfield, Iowa Man Killed In I-80 Pileup
(Johnson County, IA) -- An Iowa man was one of two people killed in a 15-car pile-up on I-80 near Iowa City. The I-S-P says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield was killed. Thirty-seven-year-old truck driver Junier Caballero-Venero of Houston, Texas was also killed. Nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the pile-up early Sunday morning. The I-S-P says the crash also left several people injured.
KCCI.com
Fire at Des Moines business fills sky with smoke, closes nearby roads
DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire on the south side of Des Moines is under investigation. Flames were visible Tuesday morning near Brad's Collision. Heavy smoke has been billowing up into the air. Police first noticed the smoke coming from the business at around 3 a.m. Firefighters say no...
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Iowa hotel
Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel.
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
iheart.com
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
Des Moines Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘cyber security incident’
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline. Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ […]
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids School District Schedules Makeup Day for Ice Closure
(Cesar Rapids, IA) - - Cedar Rapids Community School District is scheduling a makeup day on Monday February 27. In a Tweet Friday, the district says any additional snow days will be made up by adding makeup days at the end of the school year. Cedar Rapids students are off...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
iheart.com
Phone Scammers Using Kiosks In Polk County
(Polk County, IA) -- There's a new twist on a jury duty phone scam. The scammers threaten people they'll be arrested unless they pay a certain amount of money, related to missing jury duty. The calls appear to be from Polk County, but they're not. What's different this time is...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor
If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
iheart.com
Trial Date Set For Suspect In Fatal Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A trial date is set for one of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a Cedar Rapids man. Pierra Baugh is charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact in the death of Cordal Lewis. Kazius Childress,...
iheart.com
One Killed Tuesday in Johnson County Crash
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after rear-ending a semi on I-380 Tuesday. The ISP says traffic had slowed south of the Swisher exit around 11:30am Tuesday. A semi had slowed down, following the flow of traffic, when a vehicle crashed into the back of the semi. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash. So far the name of the driver has not been released.
iheart.com
Driver Killed In I-380-Crash In Johnson County
(Johnson County, IA) -- One person is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in Johnson County. The State Patrol says the driver of a car rear-ended a semi during slow traffic on northbound I-380 before 11:30 this (Tuesday) morning. The ISP says traffic was slow due to a towing operation. The rear-end collision happened at MM 6 near the Swisher exit. The name of the person killed has not been released yet.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
