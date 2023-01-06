ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23: More wind is in the forecast thanks to a strong Pacific storm system and cold front. It will be a westerly...downslope wind that will warm temperatures back to unseasonable levels. Gusts up to 40 to 50+ mph will be possible and that will cause areas of blowing dust but also increase fire danger concerns to high...even critical levels as the humidity drops to around 10%. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

ODESSA, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO