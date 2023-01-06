Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Odessa City Council fires city attorney and city manager (again) in special meeting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa held a special meeting Monday, effectively redoing part of its Dec. 13 city council meeting, after a lawsuit was filed claiming the city violated the Texas Open Meetings Code. The portion of the meeting that was re-held were the agenda items dealing...
cbs7.com
Midland College President plans retirement in August
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College President Steve Thomas has announced he will be retiring in August. Thomas has served as president at Midland College since August 2008. During his time, he was active in the community including adding Early College High School at Midland College helping younger adults prepare...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/23: More wind is in the forecast thanks to a strong Pacific storm system and cold front. It will be a westerly...downslope wind that will warm temperatures back to unseasonable levels. Gusts up to 40 to 50+ mph will be possible and that will cause areas of blowing dust but also increase fire danger concerns to high...even critical levels as the humidity drops to around 10%. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
cbs7.com
Finding Family: Ash
(KOSA) - This week’s Finding Family child can be described as thoughtful, caring, and smart. During a recent visit to FC Coffee in Midland, we learned that his passion can be found in the kitchen. Meet Kash, who goes by Ash. He has some interests that are unlike most...
cbs7.com
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
cbs7.com
Fellowship of Christian Athletes Permian Basin Draft Takes Place
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday Afternoon the FCA Permian Basin took place in Midland. Football coaches and Volleyball coaches joined together and drafted their teams for June’s All-Star Festival. In Volleyball, Team White is being led by Midland Christian’s Callie Stewart. She will be assisted by Midland Greenwood’s...
cbs7.com
Stanton head football coach steps down
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Stanton head football coach and athletic director Cody Hogan confirmed Monday morning that he is getting out of coaching. Hogan was Stanton’s head coach for four full seasons. The high point came in 2021, when the Buffaloes went 5-7 and won the Bi-District Championship. Stanton...
Comments / 0