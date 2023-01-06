ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Report: A third of Illinois small businesses say they are running out of cash

By By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWowH_0k5tSG3A00

(The Center Square) – In a time of year when small businesses usually experience strong sales, many are reporting that they are running out of cash.

According to the small business network Alignable , a higher number of small businesses are saying that their cash reserves are dwindling.

Head Researcher Chuck Casto said 38% of small businesses nationwide say they have only one month or less of cash reserves right now. The figure is up 12 percentage points from December 2021.

“Cash flow is very important because a business needs a healthy cash flow to stay in business,” Casto said, adding that Illinois numbers are comparable to the national figures.

“One-third of the small businesses from Illinois that we polled said that they only had one month or less of cash flow, so that was alarming, certainly in Illinois,” Casto said. “That is a significant number.”

The holiday shopping season wasn't as brisk as predicted by some. Sixty-four percent of those polled said consumer spending was down in December compared to November.

Only 21% of small businesses said they have fully recovered financially, making as much or more than they did on a monthly basis prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is down 22 percentage points from December 2021 when it was 43%.

According to the report, small businesses continue to face challenges paying their rent. In Illinois, 33% reported that they couldn’t pay their December rent on time and in full. That is an increase of 5% over December 2021.

Restaurants topped the list, with 52% nationwide reporting rent troubles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Texas sales tax revenue nearly $4 billion in December, a 10.5% increase

(The Center Square) – State sales tax revenue was $3.93 billion in December, a 10.5% increase from December 2021, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. As the rate of consumer price inflation increased by 7.7% for the last three months ending in December 2022, total sales tax revenue in Texas increased by 11.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Hegar’s announcement came after Texas saw the largest GDP growth of...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas biennial revenue estimate: Record $188.2 billion, $32.7 billion surplus

(The Center Square) – As Texas continues to lead the U.S. in job growth, energy production, population and GDP growth, the state comptroller announced another first for Texas: a record $188.2 billion in revenue for the next two years and a record $32.7 billion surplus. Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Monday released his office’s Biennial Revenue Estimate ahead of the 88th Legislature convening Tuesday. It states that Texas is projected to have a record $188.2 billion in revenue available for general-purpose spending during the 2024-25 biennium,...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's manufacturing tax credit not driving job growth

(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given. The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared. The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Legislative study committee endorses pilot mileage tax program

(The Center Square) — The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has endorsed the Georgia Department of Transportation’s pilot program taxing motorists based on vehicle miles traveled. Charging a mileage tax would recoup what state leaders see as a potential loss in revenue via the gas tax. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, suspended the gas tax to help Georgians counter rising inflation. So far, the state hasn’t seen...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

John Deere allows Illinois farmers to repair their own equipment

(The Center Square) – Ending a standoff that has lasted for years, Illinois farmers now have the right to repair their John Deere tractors themselves. Deere and Co. and the American Farm Bureau Federation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that outlines the company’s responsibility to provide tools and software outside their authorized repair centers. Until now, owners of Deere farm equipment have been required to take it to authorized...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania home construction down 60% from 2004 peak

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to build more housing in both its cities and rural towns, according to a new report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Since the peak of rural and urban housing development in 2004, approved housing permits have plummeted. Rural Pennsylvania had 6,555 housing permits authorized per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those figures mean a 60%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read to return over $10 million in 'Checks Without Claims' initiative

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s state treasurer announced plans to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read revealed in a statement that the amount is the most ever disbursed in the history of Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program. The state currently holds more than $1billion in unclaimed assets that Read hopes to address through the initiative. These funds originate from various organizations which were unable to return uncashed checks, refunds, credit balances, investment account balances, payroll checks, and other forms...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker lays out second-term agenda after inauguration

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now in his second term. The governor took the oath of office Monday in Springfield alongside his wife and children. He joked about signs he saw around the state during the election that said “fire Pritzker.” “I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool, they say ‘that’s fire,’” Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Indiana graduation rate sees small decrease

(The Center Square) – Almost 87% of Indiana’s class of 2022 earned a high school degree, according to new state Department of Education’s graduation rates. The graduation rate saw a decrease of less than one-tenth of a percentage point from last year. The rate dropped to 86.61% in 2022 from 86.69% in 2021. The Indiana rate outperformed the national rate by 1.5% in 2022 and 0.94% in 2021. “Graduating high...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28

(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers considering ways to deal with cannabis waste

(The Center Square) — Georgia state lawmakers are pondering how the state should regulate the waste generated from the legal manufacturing of cannabis products, including hemp and medical marijuana. Last week, the House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste and Recycling held a two-day hearing to discuss the possibilities, which include composting, additional manufacturing and energy production. "People have asked me, 'well, how did this concept come to be?'" state Rep....
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Survey: Road infrastructure, K-12 improvements most important to West Virginians

(The Center Square) – West Virginia residents believe improving road infrastructure and the K-12 education system should be top priorities, according to a new survey from the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy. Residents are not very confident, however, the state will have adequate job opportunities during the next 15 years. The public survey was aimed at looking at the attitudes and preferences of West Virginia residents. ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Sterigenics to pay $408 million; lightning strikes Divernon most

Sterigenics to pay $408 million A medical supplies cleaning company has agreed to settle lawsuits following claims that emissions from its Willowbrook plant led to cancer. Sterigenics has agreed to pay $408 million to settle 870 lawsuits from residents near the plant. The first cases against the company were filed in 2018, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published research showing people living nearby developed cancer at rates nine times...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Connecticut legal aid saved state millions

(The Center Square) — Connecticut saved taxpayers millions of dollars through a pandemic-related program that provided legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction, according to a new report. The report on the state's right-to-counsel program, prepared by the independent consulting firm Stout, found that by preventing evictions or helping...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill

(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. Comptroller Susana Mendoza praised the rainy day fund allocation. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy