For the past couple of years, the Bronzeville Trail Task Force has been working hard at converting the abandoned Kenwood ‘L’ line embankment, which was originally named the Stock Yard Line, into a walking, jogging, and biking path simply known as “the Trail.” The elevated greenway would run about two miles between the western trailhead at 40th and Dearborn streets, and the eastern terminus at 41st Street and Lake Park Avenue. The route could also be extended to connected with the 41st Street bike-pedestrian bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive, providing safe access to the lakefront. The cost is estimated $100 million, comparable to the $95 million, 2.7-mile Bloomingdale Trail, aka The 606, which opened in 2015 on the Near Northwest Side.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO