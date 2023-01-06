No-swim advisory issued for Bradenton’s Palma Sola after higher levels of bacteria found

The Florida Department of Health on Friday issued a no-swim advisory in Manatee County’s Palma Sola community.

The department is asking that people stay out of the water at Palma Sola South along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Bradenton.

On Jan. 3, testing on the water revealed “elevated levels” of enterococci bacteria .

According to the health department’s website, the presence of the bacteria may indicate fecal contamination from stormwater runoff, pets and animals, or human waste.

The bacteria can make individuals sick or cause a rash on their skin.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid getting into the water until additional testing is completed.

For more information, call (941) 714-7593, or visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.