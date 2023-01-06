ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hopeprescott.com

Bernard Price Webb

Bernard Price Webb, 82, of Columbus, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord, on January 5, 2023. He was born on August 31, 1940, in Ozan, Arkansas, and lived in Columbus most of his life, except for a few years when he lived in Hope, Arkansas, and worked as a salesman for J.B. Cook. He then came back to Columbus to work on the farm with his brother, Bobby Webb.
COLUMBUS, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Homecoming week at Columbia Christian School

Columbia Christian School has planned events and named the court for its 2023 Homecoming. Basketball players -- Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker. Special helpers -- Basketball Bearer, Cruz Smith. Crown Bearer, Avery Black. Homecoming week is January 9-13.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Thursday, Jan. 6

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
inforney.com

Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14

Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
MAGNOLIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia

MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck

One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
inforney.com

Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Argument Over Christmas Tree Ends In Hope Man’s Arrest

HOPE, Arkansas–Felony charges have been filed in Hempstead County against a man who allegedly threatened family members with a gun during a dispute over a Christmas tree last month. Michael Dion Ballance, 61, allegedly began arguing with a female family member on Dec. 3 about where the Christmas tree...
HOPE, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Two Dead in State Line Ave. Crash

Two people are dead after an early morning single vehicle crash on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark. The car was northbound when it left the roadway flipped and caught fire. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy