Bernard Price Webb, 82, of Columbus, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord, on January 5, 2023. He was born on August 31, 1940, in Ozan, Arkansas, and lived in Columbus most of his life, except for a few years when he lived in Hope, Arkansas, and worked as a salesman for J.B. Cook. He then came back to Columbus to work on the farm with his brother, Bobby Webb.

