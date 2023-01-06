PCS Director Thomas Robert-Irvin, cast and crew have outdone themselves in this extraordinary production of ‘Indecent’, a play about a play that raised hell on Broadway. This superbly staged story hits upon a terrible and tumultuous time period in history in an educational, entertaining, and fluid fashion. The subject of the play – or inner play – ‘The God of Vengeance’, written in Yiddish in 1906 by a young Sholem Asch, is set in a brothel run by a Jewish father and husband who is running a brothel in his basement in order to have the means to raise his daughter piously, and purchase her a place in society. This purloined attempt at snaking into ‘society’ bites him on the heel when his little girl falls in love with one of his working ‘girls’. After years of successful runs across Europe, on March 6th, 1922 obscenity and indecency charges bring down the curtain on the Broadway opening of ‘The God of Vengeance’, sending 12 actors, and the Producer Harry Weinberger, to jail.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO