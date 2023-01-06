ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delcoculturevultures.com

Mazel Tov to Daring ‘Indecent’ at PCS!

PCS Director Thomas Robert-Irvin, cast and crew have outdone themselves in this extraordinary production of ‘Indecent’, a play about a play that raised hell on Broadway. This superbly staged story hits upon a terrible and tumultuous time period in history in an educational, entertaining, and fluid fashion. The subject of the play – or inner play – ‘The God of Vengeance’, written in Yiddish in 1906 by a young Sholem Asch, is set in a brothel run by a Jewish father and husband who is running a brothel in his basement in order to have the means to raise his daughter piously, and purchase her a place in society. This purloined attempt at snaking into ‘society’ bites him on the heel when his little girl falls in love with one of his working ‘girls’. After years of successful runs across Europe, on March 6th, 1922 obscenity and indecency charges bring down the curtain on the Broadway opening of ‘The God of Vengeance’, sending 12 actors, and the Producer Harry Weinberger, to jail.
SWARTHMORE, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

SALT presents ’12 Chairs’ this weekend

12 Chairs, an original one-act play written by Skippack resident, John O’Hara, is about a mother-daughter relationship throughout the years. Louise, the daughter, remembers the moments of their life together as the years go on (and the chairs disappear). “We believe it is important to inspire local playwrights to...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations

The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Philadelphia's National Museum of American Jewish History

At the Museum, visitors can browse an extensive collection of original documents, photographs, clothing, and ritual objects. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the Museum's unique multimedia displays and enjoy live musical performances and readings. A core exhibit traces the Jewish experience in the United States with interactive technology...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene

There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly wine bar to host hangover-free wine and spirits tasting

Philadelphia’s Jet Wine Bar will host Boozeless Bottles – A hangover-free wine and spirits tasting on Jan. 10, in honor of Dry January. Drew Davis, owner of New Jersey’s booze-free bottle shop Gem Life, will lead a tasting from 6 to 8:45 p.m., which will feature a number of select non-alcoholic wines, spirits, and housemade mocktails. Tickets are available online for $50/person, which includes drinks, food, tax, and gratuity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event in honor of Hamlin, late student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago.Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and their parents CPR demonstrations and taught them how to use a defibrillator.Experts say cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes and takes the lives of thousands each year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Corrie Writing

A Taste of Philadelphia: Classic Eats and Local Specialties to Try

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a thriving food scene with many delicious options to choose from. Here are some local specialties and popular restaurants to check out:. Cheesesteak: The cheesesteak is a Philadelphia classic and can be found at many restaurants and food carts throughout the city. Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks are two of the most well-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

The Philadelphia NAACP branch attends a screening of ‘Loudmouth’

ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (l to r): Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell; Catherine Hicks, president, NAACP Philadelphia Branch; Abu Edwards, chairperson, NAACP Political Action Committee; Rev. Jerome Fordham, state president, National Action Network (NAN – Philadelphia)and First Lady Cindy Fordham. Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions. “Loudmouth”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy