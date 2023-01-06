Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
delcoculturevultures.com
Mazel Tov to Daring ‘Indecent’ at PCS!
PCS Director Thomas Robert-Irvin, cast and crew have outdone themselves in this extraordinary production of ‘Indecent’, a play about a play that raised hell on Broadway. This superbly staged story hits upon a terrible and tumultuous time period in history in an educational, entertaining, and fluid fashion. The subject of the play – or inner play – ‘The God of Vengeance’, written in Yiddish in 1906 by a young Sholem Asch, is set in a brothel run by a Jewish father and husband who is running a brothel in his basement in order to have the means to raise his daughter piously, and purchase her a place in society. This purloined attempt at snaking into ‘society’ bites him on the heel when his little girl falls in love with one of his working ‘girls’. After years of successful runs across Europe, on March 6th, 1922 obscenity and indecency charges bring down the curtain on the Broadway opening of ‘The God of Vengeance’, sending 12 actors, and the Producer Harry Weinberger, to jail.
delcoculturevultures.com
SALT presents ’12 Chairs’ this weekend
12 Chairs, an original one-act play written by Skippack resident, John O’Hara, is about a mother-daughter relationship throughout the years. Louise, the daughter, remembers the moments of their life together as the years go on (and the chairs disappear). “We believe it is important to inspire local playwrights to...
Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations
The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
Gladwyne Church’s Tree-Lighting Featured Plenty of Illumination but No Bulbs or Electricity
When most communities hold a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony, it’s a December night of carols and cocoa. But organizers at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church staged something else entirely. Monica Evans filed the story for FOX 29 Philadelphia. First, the Gladwyne event was a January evening, beyond the height of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Philadelphia's National Museum of American Jewish History
At the Museum, visitors can browse an extensive collection of original documents, photographs, clothing, and ritual objects. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the Museum's unique multimedia displays and enjoy live musical performances and readings. A core exhibit traces the Jewish experience in the United States with interactive technology...
Thrillist
This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene
There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
West Chester-Born Painter Known As a Harlem Renaissance Icon
Although Horace Pippin spent most of his time in upstate New York, the West Chester-born painter has had quite a cultural impact in Chester County. One of his most notable admirers was Albert C. Barnes, the Barnes Collection founder, writes Stephan Nartey for Face2Face Africa. Pippin has 140 finished canvases...
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
fox29.com
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools
PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
Philly wine bar to host hangover-free wine and spirits tasting
Philadelphia’s Jet Wine Bar will host Boozeless Bottles – A hangover-free wine and spirits tasting on Jan. 10, in honor of Dry January. Drew Davis, owner of New Jersey’s booze-free bottle shop Gem Life, will lead a tasting from 6 to 8:45 p.m., which will feature a number of select non-alcoholic wines, spirits, and housemade mocktails. Tickets are available online for $50/person, which includes drinks, food, tax, and gratuity.
St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event in honor of Hamlin, late student
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago.Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and their parents CPR demonstrations and taught them how to use a defibrillator.Experts say cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes and takes the lives of thousands each year.
foodgressing.com
Center City District Restaurant Week Philadelphia 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Center City District Restaurant Week 2023 will highlight some of the city’s best, and most diverse, culinary venues. Beginning Sunday, January 15 through Saturday, January 28, more than 60 restaurants will showcase their best dishes in a prix-fixe, three course menu. Options include $40 dinners and $25 lunches, which...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
A Taste of Philadelphia: Classic Eats and Local Specialties to Try
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a thriving food scene with many delicious options to choose from. Here are some local specialties and popular restaurants to check out:. Cheesesteak: The cheesesteak is a Philadelphia classic and can be found at many restaurants and food carts throughout the city. Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks are two of the most well-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia.
philasun.com
The Philadelphia NAACP branch attends a screening of ‘Loudmouth’
ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (l to r): Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell; Catherine Hicks, president, NAACP Philadelphia Branch; Abu Edwards, chairperson, NAACP Political Action Committee; Rev. Jerome Fordham, state president, National Action Network (NAN – Philadelphia)and First Lady Cindy Fordham. Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions. “Loudmouth”...
Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details.
Comments / 0