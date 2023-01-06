ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets announce twist in starting quarterback news

By Sean Keeley
The Comeback
 4 days ago
For much of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the question for the New York Jets is whether Zach Wilson or Mike White will be the starting quarterback each game. For the final game of the regular season, however, the answer to that question is Joe Flacco.

White was due to start for the Jets against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, a re-aggravated rib injury that he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks last week hasn’t healed the way the team would have liked. Rather than send Wilson out there one more time, they’ve decided to lean on their veteran backup to wrap up the year .

“He’s just in a lot of pain,” said head coach Robert Saleh of White. He also added that the injury “clearly affected his ability to throw the ball” in the second half last weekend.

As for why he decided to start Flacco instead of giving Wilson another game of experience, Saleh said he wants his young quarterback focused on improving for next season.

“I want to get him to the offseason so we can attack the plan that we’ve been building,” Saleh said. “Putting him out there right now is not going to do him any good; it’s not going to do anyone any good. For Zach, it’s all about ’23.”

The Jets are already eliminated from the playoffs but could play spoiler if they defeat the Dolphins.

For Flacco, this could very well be the last game of the 37-year-old’s NFL career. The Super Bowl MVP will end the season with four starts under his belt despite all of the focus is on the young guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

[ Rich Cimini , ESPN ]

