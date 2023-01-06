Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
MDARD announces grants for county fairs in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The competitive grant cycle for the state’s county fairs in 2023 has been announced by The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The grants announced on Tuesday are for county fairs to make structural improvements to buildings. According to MDARD, these grants are...
WILX-TV
Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
WILX-TV
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s MI HEARTSafe School program will be a part of a virtual workshop to teach schools about the program requirements, the importance of cardiac emergency preparedness, and the available tools and resources to help them achieve the criteria. This program was developed to prepare school...
WILX-TV
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
WILX-TV
Michigan sees 911 outages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue. Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported...
WILX-TV
Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
WILX-TV
Statewide listening tour focuses on high-speed internet funding needs in Michigan
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office will host a listening tour meant to collect comments from people in Michigan on how to prioritize funds for high-speed internet services. The MI Connected Future statewide listening tour will collect input on how people living in the state would want...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Michigan
Michigan is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Michigan!
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,814 new cases, 165 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan since the pandemic began surpassed 3 million cases Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,814 new cases of COVID and 165 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
WILX-TV
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997. Ricker’s body was found along the Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 has been identified 25 years later.
$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents
As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
Comments / 1