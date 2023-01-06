LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

