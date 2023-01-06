ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MDARD announces grants for county fairs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The competitive grant cycle for the state’s county fairs in 2023 has been announced by The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The grants announced on Tuesday are for county fairs to make structural improvements to buildings. According to MDARD, these grants are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s MI HEARTSafe School program will be a part of a virtual workshop to teach schools about the program requirements, the importance of cardiac emergency preparedness, and the available tools and resources to help them achieve the criteria. This program was developed to prepare school...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan sees 911 outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue. Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
LANSING, MI
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
LANSING, MI
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI

