7TH GRADE BRAVES TO PLAY FOR TITLE
The Parkview 7th grade Basketball Braves will play for the Little Eastern Illini Conference (LEIC) Tournament championship. In semi-final play Monday night at Newton High School, they knocked off Paris Mayo 52-31 to earn a berth in the title game. Luke Boldt led the way with 25 points in the victory. The Braves will play for the championship at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the 8th grade tournament semifinals are Tuesday night also at Newton High School. The 8th grade Braves will meet Casey-Westfield in the first game at 6 p.m.
