Suspect that allegedly shot 2 men, one of which later died, in Huntley extradited back to McHenry County

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
6 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ElginTed RiversElgin, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Related
Judge orders man held without bond for shooting 2 men, one of which later died, in Huntley before fleeing state
A judge ordered a man held without bond after prosecutors said he shot two men, one of which later died, in Huntley during a confrontation over a woman and then fled the state. Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street in Elgin, was charged in July...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Man charged with dragging woman with car, running her over in Lake Forest
Authorities say a man intentionally dragged a woman with his car and then ran her over when she fell onto the pavement in Lake Forest before fleeing from police at 100 mph. The Lake Forest Police Department responded around 3:30 a.m. on December 30 to a report of a domestic incident that occurred in the 300 block of East Deerpath Road in Lake Forest.
2 arrested after shooting leaves two wounded at Beach Park gas station
BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two people were arrested after a shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning at a north suburban Beach Park gas station. About 6:35 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a statement.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
2 arrested after shootout at gas station in Beach Park that left gunman, second person hospitalized
Two are in custody after police say a shootout at a gas station in Beach Park left one of the gunmen along with a 21-year-old man hospitalized Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:35 a.m. Sunday to the Citgo gas station, 39039 Lewis Avenue in Beach Park, for a report of shots […]
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Man charged with ‘recklessly’ firing shots from garage of his occupied residence near Crystal Lake
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly recklessly fired shots from a gun while standing in the garage of his occupied home near Crystal Lake Sunday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Fawn Trail in Prairie Grove, just east of Crystal Lake, for a […]
wlip.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
60-year-old man accused of attacking girlfriend, her adult son in home invasion
Joliet resident Arthur Mitchell was taken into custody Monday night after police said he broke into his girlfriend’s home. It happened in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue around 8 p.m. Police said he now faces several charges.
Lake County Sheriff's K9 Ryker helps flush out suspect from vacant home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is giving kudos to one of its K9 officers.Ryker helped sheriff's deputies arrest a 35-year-old man who had broken into a vacant home in unincorporated Libertyville, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies spotted signs of forced entry at the home while on patrol, and not knowing if whoever broke in was still inside, they brought in Ryker, instructed him to start barking, and announced that he would be set loose if the person inside didn't surrender.A 35-year-old man who was inside gave himself up and was arrested on criminal charges.
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Find Woman Shot to Death Inside Car: Identified By Will County Coroner
An investigation is underway after a 24-year old Joliet woman was found deceased inside of a vehicle on Sunday morning. It was at 12:21 am that police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street and discovered the body of Maya A. Smith. The Will County Coroner’s Office has told WJOL that Smith appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Man released on $350K bond after victim beaten with bat during home invasion in Fox Lake
A man was released on a $350,000 bond after being charged with committing a home invasion in Fox Lake and beating a victim with a bat, leaving them injured, court records show. Michael P. Kilday, 47, of Johnsburg, was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
Central Illinois Proud
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
Surveillance images show suspects wanted in north suburban bank robbery spree
The Chicago office of the FBI released surveillance images showing two suspects wanted in connection to bank robbers in north suburban Northbrook and Evanston. Authorities said the robberies took place less than 30 minutes apart.
fox32chicago.com
Person posed as water department employee while accomplices stole jewelry from Woodridge home: police
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Police are investigating after an offender posing as a water department employee and accomplices stole jewelry from a Woodridge residence over the weekend. At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Woodridge police officers responded to a ruse-entry burglary in the area of Woodward Avenue and Harcourt Drive. When officers...
Man wanted for New Year's Day bar shooting in Racine that left 2 dead
Law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on New Year's Day.
Comments / 2