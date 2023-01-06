Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Rutherford Has Their New Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - the Rutherford Rams are set to announce their new head football coach at a press conference tomorrow at the school at 10am. WJHG reports, according to a source close to the situation, the new coach is expected to be Panama City native Albert Floyd. Floyd...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Billy Wayne Grice
Billy Wayne Grice of Malone, FL passed away on January 5, 2023 at Jackson Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born on February 12, 1948 at home in Malone, FL to the Late W.J. & Mildred Grice. He married the Love of his life, Edna Mae (Smith) Grice on March 6, 1971. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. He was retired from the Jackson County Road Department, and was a Member of The Sanctuary United Pentecostal Church of Marianna with Allen Biggs as his Pastor.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mr. Michael A. Williams
Mr. Michael A. Williams, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Panama City, Florida. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Jaries “Spoody” Johnson, Sr
Jaries “Spoody” Johnson, Sr. was born to Mr. James Johnson and Mrs. Emma D. Lewis Johnson on January 21, 1941 in Jackson County, Florida. He worked for and retired from the Bay Line Railroad with over 20 years of service. Although, by nature, he was somewhat a quiet...
wdhn.com
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s kicks off the new year with concealed carry class
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Some residents in Jackson County took the next step in obtaining their concealed carry permit. Jackson County Sheriff’s office gathered residents in Marianna for the first concealed carry safety class of the new year. It was held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 6-8, 2023
Hope Monsalvatge, 35, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Bradford, 26, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sean Raynes, 36, Cape Coral, Florida: Hold for Lee County: Florida Highway...
New men’s rehab facility will soon open in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The old Marianna Middle School has new life and a new purpose. It’s been transformed into a rehab facility for men. “The vision here is to take men that were just lost, whether it be from addiction, criminal background, just whatever the story may be and bring them in,” CHROME Retreat […]
Breakfast Point residents raise concerns about Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
Margaret Elizabeth Bradley
Margaret Elizabeth Bradley, 87, of Grand Ridge passed away, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home. Margaret was a retired nurse of more than 50 years. She worked for the Department of Corrections and part-time at her beloved Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown. Second to her family was her deep love for helping others as a nurse. Due to her influence, we have 13 nurses in the family. I’m sure countless others were influenced in nursing by Margaret. Also, she was a Pink Lady at Jackson Hospital for many years.
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Sheriff Tommy Ford, an intruder entered a North Bay Drive home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention. Ford stated the...
BCSO promotes its newest captain
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office introduced its newest captain Friday morning. Myron Guilford is now in charge of the community services division. Guilford joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1994 and has served in a number of capacities including patrol deputy and a school resource deputy at Bay High School for […]
TCC offering new Medical Lab Tech associates degree program to help fill need
TCC met with local hospitals, and they say that there’s s 13% growth in job openings in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla for Medical Laboratory Technology.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hiring. Chief Mark Smith tells NewsChannel 7 the department has several positions available. The openings range from officers to those working for dispatch. “We are hiring sworn personnel so of course; those are the ones that have to go through...
Motions set the stage for Lynn Haven corruption trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The prosecution and the defense continued their acrimonious arguments as the Lynn Haven corruption trial inches closer. Both sides in the case are asking Judge Mark Walker to exclude evidence and testimony that they claim is either irrelevant or prejudicial to the jury. Meanwhile, Walker has yet to rule on […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff’s Office 2023 hiring needs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is starting the new year off on the right foot when it comes to staffing. “So actually, on the law enforcement side we are doing a lot better than the past few years, nationally it has been a real challenge on law enforcement positions. But we have a few open positions but for the most part, we are close to full staffing,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
Panama City truck spills nearly 60 gallons of oil on roadway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue. Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess. […]
WJHG-TV
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wild ride across the Hathaway Bridge is caught on video and lands the driver behind bars. Video submitted by a viewer shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.
Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges
PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
