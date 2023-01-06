Margaret Elizabeth Bradley, 87, of Grand Ridge passed away, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home. Margaret was a retired nurse of more than 50 years. She worked for the Department of Corrections and part-time at her beloved Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown. Second to her family was her deep love for helping others as a nurse. Due to her influence, we have 13 nurses in the family. I’m sure countless others were influenced in nursing by Margaret. Also, she was a Pink Lady at Jackson Hospital for many years.

GRAND RIDGE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO