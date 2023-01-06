Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth appears in court to answer to assault charge

Houston rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth appeared in court on Friday morning to answer to assault charges.

Trae, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson, is accused of attacking rapper Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph McVey.

Lawyers didn't mention any specifics after court, but said the alleged incident happened outside a restaurant in downtown Houston last summer.

"Mr. Frazier here is not asking for any special treatment. We don't think Mr. McVey should get any special treatment too," Trae's lawyer said.

Trae was ordered not to make contact with the alleged victim. His next court date is set for March 9.

The alleged altercation was captured on video and posted to TMZ's website and YouTube channel, according to a report from our partners at the Houston Chronicle

The video reportedly shows several men kicking Z-Ro while he was lying on the ground back in August 2022.

Z-Ro reportedly did not originally file a police report. However, he was contacted by police the day after the video of the fight was released online, according to court documents.

Z-Ro said he had initially offered to settle his dispute with Trae via a charity boxing match, but that offer was rejected, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The alleged victim told police he walked out of the restaurant and was taking photos with fans when Trae approached him and asked to meet. That's when Trae allegedly punched Z-Ro, court documents state.

Several other men then jumped into the fight and allegedly took Z-Ro's sunglasses, watch and bracelet. Those items were reportedly returned to Z-Ro after the incident.