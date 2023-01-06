ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth appears in court to answer to assault charge

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497DAq_0k5tQLXD00

Houston rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth appeared in court on Friday morning to answer to assault charges.

Trae, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson, is accused of attacking rapper Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph McVey.

Lawyers didn't mention any specifics after court, but said the alleged incident happened outside a restaurant in downtown Houston last summer.

"Mr. Frazier here is not asking for any special treatment. We don't think Mr. McVey should get any special treatment too," Trae's lawyer said.

RELATED: Trae Tha Truth gifts Astros staff custom 2-carat diamond chains in celebration of World Series win

It'll be a few months before the World Series champs get their rings, but one Astros superfan is making sure they can shine now. Here's how.

Trae was ordered not to make contact with the alleged victim. His next court date is set for March 9.

The alleged altercation was captured on video and posted to TMZ's website and YouTube channel, according to a report from our partners at the Houston Chronicle .

The video reportedly shows several men kicking Z-Ro while he was lying on the ground back in August 2022.

Z-Ro reportedly did not originally file a police report. However, he was contacted by police the day after the video of the fight was released online, according to court documents.

SEE ALSO: Houston rapper Trae tha Truth talks helping community during namesake weekend

From free gas giveaways to homeless outreach and blessing two families with new cars, Trae Tha Truth shares his big plans for his namesake weekend.

Z-Ro said he had initially offered to settle his dispute with Trae via a charity boxing match, but that offer was rejected, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The alleged victim told police he walked out of the restaurant and was taking photos with fans when Trae approached him and asked to meet. That's when Trae allegedly punched Z-Ro, court documents state.

Several other men then jumped into the fight and allegedly took Z-Ro's sunglasses, watch and bracelet. Those items were reportedly returned to Z-Ro after the incident.

The Houston Chronicle reports two other men have been charged in connection with the alleged assault. Dewayne Buggs, 32, is charged with robbery and Johnathan Steen, 36, is charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to court records.

Comments / 0

 

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
