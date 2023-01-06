ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Recent comments from key Vols player should ease transfer concerns

The Tennessee Vols could be adding a transfer wide receiver in the coming days (Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is a strong possibility). And that’s led to concerns that a current starting Vols wide receiver could enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver with elite...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

No. 8 Tennessee crushes Gamecocks, 85-42

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – Nine Volunteers scored at least three points on Saturday afternoon, as the Big Orange thrashed South Carolina on their home floor, 85-42. The Vols’ victory never seemed in doubt, as they opened up the game on an 18-5 run and never looked back. Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 10-for-10 from the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date

Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7 The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. USC and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
COLUMBIA, SC
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
thesmokies.com

The history of Mountain Dew, what does it have to do with moonshine?

I don’t know when I first became aware of Mountain Dew. Although, I guess I don’t know when I became aware of any sodas, really. But it wasn’t part of our soda arsenal growing up. We had the major brands Pepsi and Coke and a few RC Cola-style brands like Big Red and other such soft drinks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in

Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
OAK RIDGE, TN

