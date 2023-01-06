Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Recent comments from key Vols player should ease transfer concerns
The Tennessee Vols could be adding a transfer wide receiver in the coming days (Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is a strong possibility). And that’s led to concerns that a current starting Vols wide receiver could enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver with elite...
atozsports.com
Former Vols WR announces transfer destination; lands with former Jeremy Pruitt assistant
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to Western Kentucky. Holiday, a former three-star recruit from Mississippi, entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 5. He originally signed with Tennessee during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Former Vols offensive coordinator Tyson Helton is the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
No. 8 Tennessee crushes Gamecocks, 85-42
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – Nine Volunteers scored at least three points on Saturday afternoon, as the Big Orange thrashed South Carolina on their home floor, 85-42. The Vols’ victory never seemed in doubt, as they opened up the game on an 18-5 run and never looked back. Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 10-for-10 from the […]
wvlt.tv
Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee fans apparently have the memory of an elephant as they never forget. That’s what The Vol Shop told WVLT News after it rolled out shirts before the Orange Bowl Game taking a jab at Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney. The jabs haven’t stopped there.
rockytopinsider.com
Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date
Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
What Lamont Paris Said After Blowout Loss To Tennessee
South Carolina's head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media about the Gamecocks' historic loss to Tennessee.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs Tennessee
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team is set for their SEC home opener as they take on a nationally ranked Tennessee Volunteers squad.
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7 The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. USC and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
WATE
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
The Biggest-Ever Buc-ee’s Is Coming… But Not To Texas
It'll be the biggest Buc-ee's ever... for now.
thesmokies.com
The history of Mountain Dew, what does it have to do with moonshine?
I don’t know when I first became aware of Mountain Dew. Although, I guess I don’t know when I became aware of any sodas, really. But it wasn’t part of our soda arsenal growing up. We had the major brands Pepsi and Coke and a few RC Cola-style brands like Big Red and other such soft drinks.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville
Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.
Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
Comments / 3