Read full article on original website
Related
Williston Fire Department expanding their services
The Automatic Aid agreement will allow Williston Firefighters to send trucks and manpower to certain emergencies in Epping.
KFYR-TV
Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed. Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.
gowatertown.net
Texas man dies in North Dakota oil rig accident
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
Williston's "Death By Chocolate" -Heaven Awaits You FEB 11th
So did you find yourself giving the title of this story an immediate second look? I don't blame you, within a second or two after I saw this flyer I was intrigued. "Death By Chocolate" - I didn't know what to make of it, at first I kind of assumed it was an annual memorial for a loved one ( who maybe loved chocolate...
kfgo.com
2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
Comments / 2