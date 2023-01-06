Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10
Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
BBC
Diabetes artificial pancreas tech recommended for thousands on NHS
More than 100,000 people in England and Wales with type 1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology to manage their condition on the NHS. The system uses a glucose sensor under the skin to automatically calculate how much insulin is delivered via a pump. Health assessors said it was...
