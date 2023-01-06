ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Virginia man arrested after diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Bronx Wendy’s parking lot

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday.

The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at a Wendy’s parking lot in the Bronx this week.

Agents arrested Virginia resident Sergio Velasquez in the crime. He allegedly had his 12-year-old daughter with him in the vehicle.

Velasquez has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, officials said. He was also charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

