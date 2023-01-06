Read full article on original website
9NEWS
Woman fatally shot in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot to death in Northglenn Monday evening. Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Huron Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Deputy suspended for breaking inmate’s wrist with law enforcement nunchucks
DENVER — Newly released discipline documents reveal that a Denver Sheriff Department deputy working at the city jail was suspended for three days after injuring in inmate with nunchucks in April 2021. According to the Denver Department of Public Safety documents that were dated Dec. 27, Deputy Daniel Rodriguez...
Police look for man who damaged train by throwing bike
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who threw a bike at a train at RTD's Florida Avenue Station last month. That's near South Abilene Street and East Florida Avenue in Aurora. The man threw the bicycle at a moving train just before...
9NEWS
Man sentenced after he was found in Utah with missing Aurora girl
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in November 2021 was sentenced Monday to more than a decade behind bars. Navarro Cathey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child...
Licenses for 2 businesses suspended after fatal Denver shooting involving security guard
DENVER — The licenses of two Denver businesses were suspended after a fatal shooting over the weekend that began when security guards got into a fight with patrons at a bar, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses announced. Executive Director Molly Duplechian issued licensing suspensions Tuesday for two...
9NEWS
Man accused of killing store clerk claims he was 'ripped off', planned to 'rough up' clerk
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A North Carolina man who is accused of killing a Wheat Ridge store clerk last week told a detective that he went to the gas station to "rough up" the clerk because he believed he had been ripped off two days earlier, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
9NEWS
Suspect arrested in theft of $400K in art
BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection to more than $400,000 in artwork stolen last month, Boulder Police said Monday. Investigators learned Saturday that the artwork, which was stolen from a truck outside a hotel in Boulder on Dec. 14, was at a hotel in Lakewood. With...
9NEWS
Boulder Police seeking information in restaurant break-in
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify several individuals who broke into a restaurant and made off with about $10,000 worth of food and beer. The break-in happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 7, when an unidentified male and female broke...
9NEWS
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Denver bar
DENVER — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that killed one person outside an east Denver restaurant and bar early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 am. outside Lempira restaurant and bar, which is on...
9NEWS
Man pleads guilty in Adams County murder
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting that left another man dead in Adams County last year. Bernard Ware, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents. Ware was initially charged with first-degree murder and tampering...
Hit-and-run crash that injured 4 was intentional, police say
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) investigators believe a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night was intentional. Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street. Police said all four pedestrians were...
4 injured in downtown Denver shooting
DENVER — One of four people injured in a shooting near Union Station early Monday morning said he was sleeping in his car when he was clipped in the shoulder by a bullet. Denver Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.
Retired detective says Missing Indigenous Person Alert could have helped investigation into 1975 murder
DENVER — In December 1975, Anna Mae Aquash was kidnapped from a house on Pecos Street in north Denver. Two months later, she was found shot to death in South Dakota. Her murder remained unsolved for 28 years. In April 2003, thanks in large part to the work of Denver police detective Abe Alonzo, police arrested two men in connection with Aquash's death.
'Senior alert' issued for missing Lakewood woman
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A senior alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Lakewood woman who is considered at-risk due to a cognitive condition and has not been seen since Thursday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the alert Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the Lakewood Police Department. According...
18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
9NEWS
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
9NEWS
Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated
DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing
DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
2 killed in avalanche near Winter Park identified
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday have been identified. Bruce Dejong, 58, and Darrin Kaderka, 52, were identified by the Grand County Coroner's Office on Tuesday. Both were Colorado residents. >The video above is from Sunday. Grand County Sheriff's Office...
Operator of illegal day care takes plea, avoids prison
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman who ran an illegal, unlicensed day care where an 3-month-old girl died in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to child abuse-negligently causing death in a deal with prosecutors that will let her avoid prison time. Amanda Anderson, 36, was caring for 17 children on...
