Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner?

Aaron Rodgers has dated some high-profile people over the years, and his latest rumored girlfriend is no exception.

Rodgers has sat courtside at several Milwaukee Bucks games with Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory. The belief is that the two were just friendly, as Rodgers is a minority owner in the team. According to a story that was published on Wednesday by SportsGossip.com , the relationship between Rodgers and Edens is no longer plutonic.

A source told the gossip publication that Rodgers and Edens have been dating. Edens recently attended a Green Bay Packers game, and she was apparently there to do more than just support a fellow Wisconsin sports franchise.

“Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket,” the source told SportsGossip.com. “Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear.”

The story goes on to say that Rodgers, 39, has been good friends with Edens, 26, for several years. The star quarterback has supposedly been interested in Edens for a while but felt she was too young.

Rodgers got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley around two years ago, and the former couple had an on-again off-again relationship for a while. They finally parted ways for good last April . Rodgers then appeared to move on to a woman who goes by “Blu of Earth,” and she may have even inspired him to get a spiritual tattoo .

Mallory Edens has now (supposedly) entered the mix. It will be interesting to see if it lasts.

