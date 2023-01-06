ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner?

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rX6vW_0k5tPTO000

Aaron Rodgers has dated some high-profile people over the years, and his latest rumored girlfriend is no exception.

Rodgers has sat courtside at several Milwaukee Bucks games with Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory. The belief is that the two were just friendly, as Rodgers is a minority owner in the team. According to a story that was published on Wednesday by SportsGossip.com , the relationship between Rodgers and Edens is no longer plutonic.

A source told the gossip publication that Rodgers and Edens have been dating. Edens recently attended a Green Bay Packers game, and she was apparently there to do more than just support a fellow Wisconsin sports franchise.

“Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket,” the source told SportsGossip.com. “Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear.”

The story goes on to say that Rodgers, 39, has been good friends with Edens, 26, for several years. The star quarterback has supposedly been interested in Edens for a while but felt she was too young.

Rodgers got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley around two years ago, and the former couple had an on-again off-again relationship for a while. They finally parted ways for good last April . Rodgers then appeared to move on to a woman who goes by “Blu of Earth,” and she may have even inspired him to get a spiritual tattoo .

Mallory Edens has now (supposedly) entered the mix. It will be interesting to see if it lasts.

H/T Outkick

The post Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is dad Patrick Mahomes' number one fan! Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself with her newborn son in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the image, Bronze can be seen resting on Brittany's shoulder with his face hidden, while wearing pants with his famous...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and  Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
192K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy