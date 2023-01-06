ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sweeping streets and clearing drains for a cleaner St. Croix River

State funding will help local communities enhance street sweeping to reduce runoff to the St. Croix River and its tributaries. The street sweeper is an unlikely hero. Rumbling down city streets and boulevards at a leisurely 2-3 miles per hour, these hulking machines are, for most of us, a passing curiosity on an otherwise unremarkable day. As it turns out, however, these busy brooms may hold the key to cleaner lakes and rivers in urban communities around the state.
MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
Fisherees & Tournaments

Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
Answering the call of the wild

If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Application Period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Now Open

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023. Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and...
Electric bills are rising for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service customers. The same is true for other major utilities.

Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community groups and residents last year for raising rates at a time when inflation soared to record heights. Residential customers of We Energies will pay $12.81 more per month on electric bills — an increase of 11.4 percent. WPS customers will pay $9.26 more on their monthly electric bills, up 9.4 percent.
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"

(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
Housing Shortage In Wisconsin Likely To Increase Over Next 10 Years

MADISON, WI -- Due to unfavorable demographics and the recent slowdown in home construction, Wisconsin could be facing a severe workforce housing shortage in the next few years. A new Forward Analytics study, “A Housing Hurdle,” finds that Wisconsin needs to build up to 227,000 new housing units during this decade to solve all of its housing needs.
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
