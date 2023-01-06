Read full article on original website
stcroix360.com
Sweeping streets and clearing drains for a cleaner St. Croix River
State funding will help local communities enhance street sweeping to reduce runoff to the St. Croix River and its tributaries. The street sweeper is an unlikely hero. Rumbling down city streets and boulevards at a leisurely 2-3 miles per hour, these hulking machines are, for most of us, a passing curiosity on an otherwise unremarkable day. As it turns out, however, these busy brooms may hold the key to cleaner lakes and rivers in urban communities around the state.
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
UPMATTERS
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
antigotimes.com
Fisherees & Tournaments
Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
wxpr.org
Curious North: How Wisconsin's elk population is making a comeback
Before European settlers made their way to the Midwest, elk roamed Wisconsin much like they do now in the Great Plains. But as pioneers built homes, they wiped the animal out of the state. “The last known elk in the state of Wisconsin was killed in 1886, and that would...
stoughtonnews.com
Answering the call of the wild
If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
cwbradio.com
Application Period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Now Open
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023. Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
wpr.org
Electric bills are rising for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service customers. The same is true for other major utilities.
Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community groups and residents last year for raising rates at a time when inflation soared to record heights. Residential customers of We Energies will pay $12.81 more per month on electric bills — an increase of 11.4 percent. WPS customers will pay $9.26 more on their monthly electric bills, up 9.4 percent.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
WILX-TV
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997. Ricker’s body was found along the Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 has been identified 25 years later.
cwbradio.com
Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"
(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
drydenwire.com
Housing Shortage In Wisconsin Likely To Increase Over Next 10 Years
MADISON, WI -- Due to unfavorable demographics and the recent slowdown in home construction, Wisconsin could be facing a severe workforce housing shortage in the next few years. A new Forward Analytics study, “A Housing Hurdle,” finds that Wisconsin needs to build up to 227,000 new housing units during this decade to solve all of its housing needs.
wpr.org
Wisconsin GOP leaders want a flat income tax. Here’s what that could mean for taxpayers.
Citing efforts to retain or attract more people to Wisconsin, state Republicans are urging the adoption of a flat income tax as lawmakers in the Capitol prepare for another round of state budget negotiations this year. For example, during an appearance Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Assembly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
