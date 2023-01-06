Read full article on original website
JR HIGH SALUKIS SWEEP AT HOME
The Red Hill Junior High Salukis swept both games at home in Bridgeport over Monday night. The 7th grade won handily 34-2 while the 8th grade also were winners 49-18 over the visiting Allendale Yellowjackets. Marcus Davis had 15 points and Levi McCullough added 11 in that win. The squad is right back at it Tuesday night when they host Olney (St Joe) in Bridgeport.
7TH GRADE BRAVES TO PLAY FOR TITLE
The Parkview 7th grade Basketball Braves will play for the Little Eastern Illini Conference (LEIC) Tournament championship. In semi-final play Monday night at Newton High School, they knocked off Paris Mayo 52-31 to earn a berth in the title game. Luke Boldt led the way with 25 points in the victory. The Braves will play for the championship at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the 8th grade tournament semifinals are Tuesday night also at Newton High School. The 8th grade Braves will meet Casey-Westfield in the first game at 6 p.m.
BRAVES WIN AT LEIC TOURNAMENT
Both Parkview Braves Basketball teams picked up opening wins Saturday in the Little Eastern Illinois Conference (LEIC) boys basketball tournament being held at Newton High School. The 8th grade won over Paris Mayo 43-25 with Bobby Duffy scoring 14 in the win. They will play in the semi-finals Tuesday. The 7th grade beat Cumberland 40-17 with Luke Boldt netting 12 points and Liam Morey 11. They will now move to semi-final play Monday.
