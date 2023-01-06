ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ex-Michigan WR Andrel Anthony announces transfer destination

It didn’t take long for former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony to find a new college home. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday in a post on Twitter. Since entering the portal, Anthony announced he received offers from...
Michigan at 3 in final AP poll, though some voters preferred Ohio State

For the second straight season, Michigan football finished third in the final Associated Press top-25 poll. The weekly poll, released on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to close the book on the 2022 season, had national champion Georgia the unanimous No. 1, followed by runner-up TCU. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama was fifth.
Former Michigan State DE transferring to Wisconsin

Jeff Pietrowski is changing schools but staying in the Big Ten. The former Michigan State junior starting defensive end announced his transfer commitment to Wisconsin via Twitter on Monday. It was a quick turnaround after entering the portal on Friday. Pietrowski will play for new Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel,...
Michigan State starting left guard returning for final season

Another veteran Michigan State offensive lineman announced he’s returning for the 2023 season. Senior starting left guard J.D. Duplain confirmed his return for another year via Twitter on Tuesday, writing “unfinished business” with a graphic featuring “2023″ and “last ride.” He has one season of eligibility left from the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
Michigan State comes back late to top No. 18 Wisconsin on road

MADISON, Wis. – Michigan State got a big game from a senior returning to his home state and some late point guard heroics as it recorded a critical Big Ten road win. Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard hit a leaning scoop shot off the glass with 41 seconds left to break a tie game and send Michigan State to a 69-65 win over No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Big game vs. Michigan gives Malik Hall a boost on road back from injury

EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center held its collective breath late in the first half as Malik Hall walked away from the Michigan bench. The Spartans senior forward had just gone flying into the chairs, bumped by Michigan’s Jace Howard on the way chasing a ball out of bounds. On his last step before falling, he turned his left ankle.
Former Michigan State DT transferring to Arizona State

Dashaun Mallory is heading west to finish his college career. The former Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive tackle announced his commitment to Arizona State via Twitter on Sunday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 and has one year of eligibility remaining due the extra season the NCAA granted athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week from Jan. 2-8

Each Monday during the winter season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. The poll can be found at the bottom of the article. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
Two Ann Arbor-area girls hoops teams crack Top 10 in first Associated Press rankings

ANN ARBOR – Defending state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep found itself atop the first Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings for Division 3 on Monday night. That ranking could change after the Gators (5-3) fell to Lake Fenton last night, but they did do enough to earn the initial top ranking with a 5-2 record and wins over Father Gabriel Richard, West Bloomfield and Detroit Cass Tech.
Search for next Ann Arbor Huron head football coach continues

ANN ARBOR – A new head coach for Ann Arbor Huron’s football team could be announced sooner than later. Antaiwn Mack stepped down from the position in November after four years at the helm, but the next leader of the River Rats could be on the way as early as this month.
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The Athlete of the Week poll returns from its long winter’s nap as high school sports get back into full swing. Cast your vote now on who you think came through with the biggest performance of the week.
