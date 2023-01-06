Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Ex-Michigan WR Andrel Anthony announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony to find a new college home. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday in a post on Twitter. Since entering the portal, Anthony announced he received offers from...
Michigan at 3 in final AP poll, though some voters preferred Ohio State
For the second straight season, Michigan football finished third in the final Associated Press top-25 poll. The weekly poll, released on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to close the book on the 2022 season, had national champion Georgia the unanimous No. 1, followed by runner-up TCU. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama was fifth.
Former Michigan State DE transferring to Wisconsin
Jeff Pietrowski is changing schools but staying in the Big Ten. The former Michigan State junior starting defensive end announced his transfer commitment to Wisconsin via Twitter on Monday. It was a quick turnaround after entering the portal on Friday. Pietrowski will play for new Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel,...
Michigan State starting left guard returning for final season
Another veteran Michigan State offensive lineman announced he’s returning for the 2023 season. Senior starting left guard J.D. Duplain confirmed his return for another year via Twitter on Tuesday, writing “unfinished business” with a graphic featuring “2023″ and “last ride.” He has one season of eligibility left from the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes in 2020 due to COVID-19.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin (1/10/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
After a relaxing, undefeated month at home, Michigan State at last has to leave the friendly confines of the Breslin Center. The Spartans travel to No. 18 Wisconsin for the first of two Big Ten road games this week. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial)...
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
Michigan State comes back late to top No. 18 Wisconsin on road
MADISON, Wis. – Michigan State got a big game from a senior returning to his home state and some late point guard heroics as it recorded a critical Big Ten road win. Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard hit a leaning scoop shot off the glass with 41 seconds left to break a tie game and send Michigan State to a 69-65 win over No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Big game vs. Michigan gives Malik Hall a boost on road back from injury
EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center held its collective breath late in the first half as Malik Hall walked away from the Michigan bench. The Spartans senior forward had just gone flying into the chairs, bumped by Michigan’s Jace Howard on the way chasing a ball out of bounds. On his last step before falling, he turned his left ankle.
Former Michigan State DT transferring to Arizona State
Dashaun Mallory is heading west to finish his college career. The former Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive tackle announced his commitment to Arizona State via Twitter on Sunday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 and has one year of eligibility remaining due the extra season the NCAA granted athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week from Jan. 2-8
Each Monday during the winter season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. The poll can be found at the bottom of the article. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Two Ann Arbor-area girls hoops teams crack Top 10 in first Associated Press rankings
ANN ARBOR – Defending state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep found itself atop the first Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings for Division 3 on Monday night. That ranking could change after the Gators (5-3) fell to Lake Fenton last night, but they did do enough to earn the initial top ranking with a 5-2 record and wins over Father Gabriel Richard, West Bloomfield and Detroit Cass Tech.
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
The Catholic High School League’s Central Division is chaos and we’re here for it. With so many ranked teams in one division, it really throws rankings for a loop.
Search for next Ann Arbor Huron head football coach continues
ANN ARBOR – A new head coach for Ann Arbor Huron’s football team could be announced sooner than later. Antaiwn Mack stepped down from the position in November after four years at the helm, but the next leader of the River Rats could be on the way as early as this month.
Markus Blackwell and bench lead Warren Lincoln basketball in 75-64 win over L’Anse Creuse
WARREN -- Although junior Rashid Clements scored only two field goals coming off the bench for the Warren Lincoln boys basketball team on Friday night, it was the timing of those baskets that helped Lincoln secure a 75-64 win over previously unbeaten Harrison Township L’Anse Cresue. With L’Anse Creuse...
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 10
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of basketball games involving Ann Arbor area teams for Tuesday, Jan. 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The Athlete of the Week poll returns from its long winter’s nap as high school sports get back into full swing. Cast your vote now on who you think came through with the biggest performance of the week.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
