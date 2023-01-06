Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Consequence
Billie Eilish Thought U2 Were from Scranton Because of The Office
Up until June 2022, Billie Eilish thought famously Irish band U2 were from Scranton, and it was all because she started The Office at such a young age that she mistakenly thought many of the jokes were true. “Starting to watch The Office at a really young age, I almost...
Consequence
Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream
Iggy Pop has unleashed his latest LP, Every Loser, via Atlantic/Gold Tooth Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The punk rock superstar’s 19th studio album was helmed by Andrew Watt — our 2022 Producer of the Year — and includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Chris Chaney; Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan; and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Watt, Travis Barker, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and former Chili Peppers guitarist and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer are also featured on the new set.
Consequence
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Consequence
Nicolas Cage Reveals Potential Plot for Face/Off 2
Nicolas Cage recently relived many of his iconic film roles in the meta action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. One such scene saw Cage spoof the ending to Face/Off, the 1997 John Woo sci-fi action thriller co-starring John Travolta. As it turns out, Cage has been approached about making an actual sequel to Face/Off, and went as far to reveal that the film’s prospective plot would involve his and Travolta’s characters’ children.
Consequence
Billy Joel’s The Stranger Plays Like a Greatest Hits Album: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II — certified double diamond — features 23 of his classics, 26% of which all come from The Stranger. That’s six tracks from a nine-song album making their way into the “greatest” category. Were the compilation to be released today, you’d almost have to include “Vienna” as well, thanks to its social media-spurred resurgence in popular culture.
Consequence
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.
Consequence
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Consequence
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Consequence
Kerry King Was Angered by Slayer’s “Premature” Retirement: “That Livelihood Got Taken Away”
When Slayer famously announced that the band would call it quits after wrapping up their final tour in 2019, fans weren’t the only ones disheartened by the news. As it turns out, guitarist Kerry King had “anger” about the decision to end the legendary thrash band. In...
Consequence
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album Endless Summer Vacation (So Far)
After ringing in the new year alongside her godmother Dolly Parton — and reminding anyone who might have forgotten just how incredible of a performer she is — Miley Cyrus has confirmed new music is on the way. Cyrus’s forthcoming record will be her ninth studio album, following...
Consequence
Alex G Performs “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Alex G showcased his new album God Save the Animals with performances of “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on this weekend’s episode of CBS Saturday Morning. Watch below. Alex G always has an otherworldly quality to his releases, so it’s a treat...
Consequence
Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It’s a Family Business”
We hate to break it to you, but chances are, at least one of your favorite actors is almost certainly a “nepo baby.” Famous children of famous parents have been a hot-button topic online recently, but Tom Hanks has a different term for it: “Family business.” The latest business venture? Hanks and his son Truman both appear in the upcoming comedy A Man Called Otto.
Consequence
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Consequence
Paul Mescal to Star in Gladiator Sequel
Paul Mescal is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel. Scott, 82, is directing the film, based on a script written by David Scarpa (All the Money in the World). The plot is said to focus on Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus whom Russel Crowe’s Maximus saves in the original movie.
Consequence
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
Consequence
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved
50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,...
Consequence
Iggy Pop on the Grammys: “I Hate Those People”
Iggy Pop had to be persuaded to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammys, telling Classic Rock magazine, “I hate those people.”. “Things changed and society met me halfway,” Pop said of his decision to accept. He added that he wasn’t sure why the Recording Academy was trying to contact him and assumed it was for something stupid. “The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone and I kept telling my manager: ‘I don’t want to talk to them. I hate those people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something.'”
Consequence
Stranger Things Cast Gets Huge Pay Bump Ahead of Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things has received a huge pay bump ahead of the show’s fifth and final season. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, as Stranger Things features 20 series regulars, Netflix created four separate tiers with which to negotiate. The first tier, comprised of adult actors...
Comments / 0