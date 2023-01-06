Read full article on original website
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Prince William Previously Told Prince Harry 'Pretend We Don't Know Each Other' When They Were In High School
Prince Harry divulged more details about his relationship with Prince William in a new sit-down. While the two were in high school, the 40-year-old told his younger brother, “Pretend we don’t know each other.”"Yeah, and at the time it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We’re now at the same school. Like, I haven’t seen you for ages, now we get to hang out together.' He’s like, 'No, no, no, when we’re at school we don’t know each other.' And I took that personally. But yes, you're absolutely right, you hit the...
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Jordan Peele Says He “Very Creepily” Bought Corey Feldman’s Stand by Me Ear
Jordan Peele opened up about his recent friendship with Corey Feldman during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, revealing that he was such a fan of the actor that he “very creepily” bought the prosthetic ear Feldman wore in Stand by Me when it was put up for auction.
Paul Mescal to Star in Gladiator Sequel
Paul Mescal is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel. Scott, 82, is directing the film, based on a script written by David Scarpa (All the Money in the World). The plot is said to focus on Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus whom Russel Crowe’s Maximus saves in the original movie.
Nicolas Cage Reveals Potential Plot for Face/Off 2
Nicolas Cage recently relived many of his iconic film roles in the meta action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. One such scene saw Cage spoof the ending to Face/Off, the 1997 John Woo sci-fi action thriller co-starring John Travolta. As it turns out, Cage has been approached about making an actual sequel to Face/Off, and went as far to reveal that the film’s prospective plot would involve his and Travolta’s characters’ children.
Robert Plant: Phil Collins Was “A Driving Force” Behind My Solo Career
If you’ve been keeping tabs on Robert Plant lately, it’s clear he’s doing just fine without Led Zeppelin. That doesn’t mean he always goes it alone, though: In a new interview with Vulture, Plant credits his pal Phil Collins for helping him get his solo career off the ground, saying the Genesis musician was “a driving force” for him.
Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch
Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below. Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky...
Plane’s Gerard Butler and Mike Colter on Getting Punched in the Face and Why They Love That Title: “You Can’t Forget It!”
Gerard Butler knows exactly what kind of movie Plane is, and he’s proud of it. “I love making this kind of movie, and I feel like I’ve become quite known for it,” he tells Consequence. “I remember Robert Downey Jr., when he saw Olympus Has Fallen, he wrote me a beautiful email and he said, ‘This is the kind of movie that we miss so much, when the audiences are cheering, they’re throwing stuff at the screen, they’re shouting.’ And that’s what [Plane] is. It’s an experience.”
10 Bluey Episodes That Explain Why I’d Die for Those Dogs
Children, while cute, have questionable taste in television. And although first-time parents might be willing to put up with anything for a few minutes of precious silence, by the time of your thousandth re-watch you might find yourself flipping off Blippi or going loco at Cocomelon. When that happens, we inevitably cast about for kids’ programming fit for an adult intelligence. Thankfully, in our time of need, there’s Bluey.
SZA Channels Uma Thurman in Tarantino-Inspired “Kill Bill” Video: Watch
SZA is back to save our souls again with the video for “Kill Bill,” a highlight of her new album SOS. As you might expect given its title, the clip takes inspiration from Quentin Tarantino and his 2003 film of the same name. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the...
Velma Review: The Scooby Gang’s Adult Animated Origin Story Is One Awkward “Zoinks!”
The Pitch: You know them well, those plucky young teens of the Scooby Doo gang, who have been reinvented constantly since their initial debut in 1969. But whether live-action or animated, TV or feature film, the characters themselves haven’t changed that much, with good ol’ Velma Dinkley reliably serving as the “brainy” member of the mystery-solving team in their Mystery Machine.
M3GAN Ending Explained: Seriously, What Is Her Deal?
She could be your child’s best friend… If it weren’t for all the murder. The new Universal-Blumhouse film M3GAN is the latest demented idea from Malignant writers Akela Cooper and James Wan, who rote the story of a sentient A.I.-powered android doing whatever she deems necessary to protect a young girl, with some help from her highly-advanced programming and mechanics — her calm kewpie face, fabulous fashion sense, and lethal skills making her both a threat to be feared as well as an instant horror icon.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Worst Fears Come to Life in Beau Is Afraid Trailer: Watch
Joaquin Phoenix stars as a paranoid man just trying to visit his mother in the trailer for A24’s Beau Is Afraid from Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster. Unfortunately for Beau, it turns into a surreal journey through a world that’s “not safe” and seems to continue for years.
