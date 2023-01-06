HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.

On Jan. 6, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Crystal Waters Drive after an elderly man said he was depressed and had killed his wife. When HCSO arrived, they found both the man and woman dead in the home with trauma to their upper bodies.

HCSO is investigating the incident and will release more information when it becomes available.