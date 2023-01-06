ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0k5tOX6500

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.

On Jan. 6, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Crystal Waters Drive after an elderly man said he was depressed and had killed his wife. When HCSO arrived, they found both the man and woman dead in the home with trauma to their upper bodies.

HCSO is investigating the incident and will release more information when it becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Man accused of deadly crash faces new charges

More legal trouble for a Tampa man accused of a deadly crash that killed a mother of two over a year ago. Jeffrey Guy was out on bond on those charges, but he was just arrested again on new charges.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy