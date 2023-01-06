ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State Fair fixins'

By Bailey Lefever
You’ve tried the Cuban, now dig into the Cuban on funnel cake.

Photo via Florida State Fair

What’s your favorite part of the state fair, and why is it the food?

This year’s Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, Feb. 9- Monday, Feb. 20 . Here’s a peek at some of the wicked eats as you prepare to feast.
  • Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake: smoked ham, Spanish pork, Genoa salami, and the fixins’ nestled between two funnel cakes and encased with doughnut glaze
  • Sweet Potato Apple Pie: a mashup of sweet potato pie + butter, sugar, whipped cream, and apples.
  • Mangonada: blended fresh mangoes with chamoy, tajin, a tamarind stick, and tajin.
  • Cowbody Quesadilla: a “Texas-sized” quesadilla loaded with shredded barbeque chicken, cheese, corn, and black beans.
From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, the fair is offering a sale on tickets. The $30 deal includes one Anyday armband + admission — 30% cheaper than at the gate. Buy tickets online or at participating Wawa locations.

