Florida State Fair fixins'
What’s your favorite part of the state fair, and why is it the food?
This year’s Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, Feb. 9- Monday, Feb. 20 . Here’s a peek at some of the wicked eats as you prepare to feast.
- Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake: smoked ham, Spanish pork, Genoa salami, and the fixins’ nestled between two funnel cakes and encased with doughnut glaze
- Sweet Potato Apple Pie: a mashup of sweet potato pie + butter, sugar, whipped cream, and apples.
- Mangonada: blended fresh mangoes with chamoy, tajin, a tamarind stick, and tajin.
- Cowbody Quesadilla: a “Texas-sized” quesadilla loaded with shredded barbeque chicken, cheese, corn, and black beans.
