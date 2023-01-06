ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

A college basketball starter at a top DI program cited his 'struggle with anxiety' for stepping away from his team mid-season

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hN1zS_0k5tOCo400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlJDs_0k5tOCo400
Iowa Hawkeyes starter Patrick McCaffery.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

  • Iowa Hawkeyes starter Patrick McCaffery stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health.
  • In an Instagram post, the forward said his anxiety has "inhibited" his preparation and performance.
  • His head coach, who is also his dad, said the Hawkeyes "admire his courage and willingness to be open."

Patrick McCaffery is taking a break from basketball.

The Iowa Hawkeyes starter, and son of head coach Fran McCaffery, has decided to step away from the team due to his continued "struggle with anxiety," he and the program announced in a statement released Tuesday .

"I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court," Patrick said. "It's not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself.

"For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation," he added.

The 6-foot-9 forward detailed some of the effects his anxiety has on his daily life, noting that it impacts "every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally.

"The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities," McCaffery added.

He also confirmed that his leave from the team is unrelated to his battle with thyroid cancer at age 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhUQP_0k5tOCo400
McCaffery squares up to take a shot during a 2022 NCAA tournament game.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The redshirt junior started the 2022-2023 season with career-best averages in scoring and rebounds. And as Iowa's third-leading scorer on the year, the Hawkeyes will certainly feel his absence on the floor for however long McCaffery is gone.

"It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more," he said in the statement. "But I will return when I feel like myself."

Fortunately for McCaffery and other student athletes at Iowa, the school employs several sports psychologists and therapists. According to the Hawkeyes' Counseling and Psychology Services webpage , current student-athletes can receive "confidential personal counseling, performance psychology services, and psychological rehabilitation from injury" free of charge through the athletics department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLeTk_0k5tOCo400
McCaffery (left) hugs his father and head coach, Fran.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

On behalf of himself and his team, Fran McCaffery commended his son for "his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle," adding that he "has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates, and administration as he fights through this.

"We hope others know that they are not alone," McCaffery said. "We will be with him every step of the way."

Though he's not suiting up for the team at present, Patrick appears to be staying close to the program during his mental health hiatus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJDqH_0k5tOCo400
McCaffery celebrates a made shot during the Hawkeyes' upset of the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The 22-year-old was seated just behind Iowa's bench at Carver–Hawkeye Arena Thursday night as the unranked Hawkeyes upset the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers with a 21-point comeback — the third-largest in school history.

Representatives for Iowa's student-athlete counseling and psychological services department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery

Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: Patrick McCaffery Has A Message For His Fans

Patrick McCaffery announced a leave of absence last week to address his mental health. On Monday, the Iowa forward sent a message to Hawkeyes fans on Twitter. "Have been off Twitter but wanted to come back and just thank everybody for their support," McCaffery wrote Monday. "It means the world to my family and I. I am taking this time to find peace, and will be back on the court with my brothers when I am ready."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
IOWA CITY, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One

2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Insider

Insider

735K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy