ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Yellowstone' star Piper Perabo says she doesn't 'always agree politically' with Taylor Sheridan, but defends the show against 'red-state' criticism: It's 'modern and diverse'

By Eve Crosbie
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKot6_0k5tO7Tg00
John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) in "Yellowstone."

Paramount Network

  • Piper Perabo said she and "Yellowstone" cocreator Taylor Sheridan don't see eye-to-eye politically.
  • But she told The Hollywood Reporter: "We fight for a lot more common things than we argue about."
  • Perabo is known for her environmental activism, like her character in the drama, Summer Higgins.

"Yellowstone" star Piper Perabo has weighed in on the conversation around whether the record-smashing Paramount Network drama is a "red-state show."

Perabo plays an environmental protester-turned-advisor to newly-elected governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Her character, Summer Higgins, has shaken things up on the ranch since her release from prison after being arrested for civil disobedience.

Like her character, Perabo is an outspoken activist herself and often uses her Twitter account as a platform to raise awareness about issues she cares about.

She has also been arrested for protesting Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018, and joining in on Jane Fonda's climate change protest on the Capitol's steps in 2019.

Meanwhile, "Yellowstone" has a reputation for being a right-leaning TV show thanks to its popularity in middle America. It focuses on a family of powerful fifth-generation Montana ranchers who express anti-progress sentiments.

The show's cocreator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is reported to be the owner of his own ranch which is almost twice the size of Chicago in his native state of Texas, and maintains that he actively avoids promoting a political point of view in his work.

Responding to the suggestion that her vegan, left-leaning character has traded in her values and aligned herself with Dutton clan, Perabo told The Hollywood Reporter : "I don't really pay attention to it, because I'm not sure it's very useful for how to play Summer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJZIR_0k5tO7Tg00
Perabo plays an environmental activist who has begun working for the Duttons.

Paramount Network

"But what I like about doing it is that Taylor and I don't always agree politically," she continued. "And through knowing each other socially and making this show, we realize that we fight for a lot more common things than we argue about."

Perabo went on to say that the way she and Sheridan have come to understand and respect each other's viewpoints is similar to what viewers have seen play out between Summer and John onscreen.

"I feel like that's happening with John and Summer, and I would hope we can have that happen in America," Perabo said.

The actor added that "as a person who is politically active and an activist, I want to find that common ground," and praised "Yellowstone" for doing the same.

"Some people see the show one way, and some the other. I think there are a lot of both sides in 'Yellowstone,'" Perabo noted. "Almost no show has as many Native American leads as 'Yellowstone' does, except for 'Reservation Dogs.' And to me, that's very cool and modern and diverse."

Sheridan previously pushed back against the notion that the drama — which aired its season five midseason finale on Sunday — is a right-leaning series in a profile in The Atlantic in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvQYu_0k5tO7Tg00
Taylor Sheridan attends the world premiere of "1883" on December 11, 2021.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"They refer to it as 'the conservative show' or 'the Republican show' or 'the red-state Game of Thrones,'" he said. "And I just sit back laughing. I'm like, 'Really?'"

"The show's talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing," Sheridan continued. "That's a red-state show?"

Prior to that, he contested the idea that "Yellowstone," or other projects that he's written or directed, are right-leaning.

"People perceive all my stuff as red state, and it's the most ridiculous thing," he told The New York Times . "If you truly look at this show or 'Wind River' or 'Sicario,' these are pretty wildly progressive notions. The people who are calling it a red-state show have probably never watched it."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Wolf Hunter
3d ago

You can agree to disagree with others. To call Yellowstone or the spin offs “conservative leaning “ is a stretch at the very least. If you like the shows fine, if you don’t, change the channel. Society needs to stop this shaming and finger pointing just because we don’t see eye to eye. Life’s to short to waste it on the perception of a tv show or an idea.

Reply
14
Rich 1978
2d ago

I miss the days when everything wasn’t so politicized. I can’t watch Law & Order without wanting to throw up. They clearly go out of their way to push liberal views.

Reply
2
Related
Looper

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons

Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources

Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Looper

Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series

Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
EW.com

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley on whether Jamie will kill Beth: 'I think he has to'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the midseason finale of Yellowstone season 5. Jamie Dutton is done. After years of fighting with his family — namely his sister, Beth — the slippery attorney general has made it clear where he stands. In the midseason finale of Yellowstone's fifth season, Jamie (Wes Bentley) called for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who's currently serving as Governor of Montana. And when he revealed his family's history with the "train station" to Beth (Kelly Reilly), she declared war.
MONTANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Insider

Insider

735K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy