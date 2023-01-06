ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local health organizations collaborating to help combat opioid crisis

By Sophia Englehart
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is partnering up with Allegiance Mobile Health to provide resources regarding the opioid crisis in Texas, according to a press release from the CBWF.

The partnership, which utilizes CBWF's Project R.E.A.C.H (Rural Education and Awareness for Community Health), provides Allegiance professionals with the ability to facilitate a conversation on opioid prevention and resources, as well as a connection to CBWF recovery services.

“There is currently a prevalent disconnect between individuals from rural areas who are treated by medical professionals for a suspected overdose," Alison Johnson, Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation's director of Community Health Outreach said. "Necessary services like immediate outpatient treatment and recovery support services.”

This alliance between Allegiance and CBWF is not only targeting a statewide epidemic, but a local one in the Coastal Bend that can be a safeguard and resource to the community.

Counties that will be served include Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio, and San Patricio counties.

According to the release, recovery support programs provide community-level resources for people with a substance use disorder beyond treatment — helping to reduce overdose risks, hospitalizations, emergency room visits and increase response efficiency of emergency medical teams.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

