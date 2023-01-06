ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis organizations fight blight by turning vacant lots into parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime has been heavy on our minds, and many are trying different solutions. Two Memphis organizations have come together to turn blight into chance. It is a daddy/daughter duo. Roosevelt Bonds and Yaveda Nesby run Bonds Kids, a local non-profit helping and mentoring youth. “We want...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW and Code Enforcement back and forth over gas line guidelines leaves residents without heat and gas for 22 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the River City Heights Townhomes have their heat and all gas utilities reinstalled after almost a month without either. From December 13, 2022, through Jan 4, 2023, the townhome complexes dealt with back and forth between Memphis Light, Gas and Water and code enforcement over whether the gas line could be unlocked due to multiple issues.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Former Memphis restaurant owner arrested, charged with sales tax theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former owner of a downtown Memphis restaurant was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from sales tax theft and fraud, the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) said Friday. The Special Investigations Section of the TDOR conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New Dollar General store opens in the Walker Holmes Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Dollar General location is now open, providing people living in the Memphis Walker Holmes area with a nearby grocery and convenient store option. The new store is located at 3501 S 3rd St. According to Dollar General, customers will be able to shop fresh...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Apartment fire blocking North Highland, according to MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) have confirmed they are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on North Highland Street. Both sides of the roads are blocked near Chickasaw at the Greenline apartments, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area. This is a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two arrested in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis. Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 18, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Exhibit at Memphis library shedding light on evictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evicted is a multi-media immersive exhibition at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. It was commissioned and put together by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. Evicted is currently traveling around cities in the United States, and it will be in Memphis until Sunday, January 22. You can view the exhibit until then, and viewing is subject to the hours of the library.
MEMPHIS, TN

