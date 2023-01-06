Read full article on original website
PUFF PUFF PAUSE: Opening of MS medical marijuana dispensary delayed
HERNANDO, Miss. — Patients of North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary will have to wait a little while longer to get their medicine. Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando was supposed to open Monday, January 9, 2023. But, the dispensary posted to Facebook on January 6 telling patients that...
Memphis organizations fight blight by turning vacant lots into parks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime has been heavy on our minds, and many are trying different solutions. Two Memphis organizations have come together to turn blight into chance. It is a daddy/daughter duo. Roosevelt Bonds and Yaveda Nesby run Bonds Kids, a local non-profit helping and mentoring youth. “We want...
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says car thefts and burglaries remain priority for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department updated the Memphis City Council Tuesday on the successes and ongoing challenges from 2022 into 2023 as they work to make the community safer. MPD Chief CJ Davis told council members the department’s major focus is keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars....
MLGW and Code Enforcement back and forth over gas line guidelines leaves residents without heat and gas for 22 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the River City Heights Townhomes have their heat and all gas utilities reinstalled after almost a month without either. From December 13, 2022, through Jan 4, 2023, the townhome complexes dealt with back and forth between Memphis Light, Gas and Water and code enforcement over whether the gas line could be unlocked due to multiple issues.
MLGW offers a behind the scenes look at the fallout of the December arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, MLGW pulled back the curtain so Memphis City Council members could get some explanation to the water and energy crisis that plagued the county back in December. “I know that it was a challenge for the community, but I thought the council needed to...
Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders. Police […]
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount...
MPD searching for man they said tried to carjack couple outside senior living home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they said tried to carjack a couple by asking for help outside a senior living center in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the Belmont Villages in the 6600 block of Quail Hollow Rd. about...
Department of Housing and Urban Development to relocate residents at Peppertree Apartments to safer, better homes, city says
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Residents who call Peppertree Apartments home have had to live with collapsing walkways, the leasing office going up in flames and the constant threat of shootings, robberies and drug trafficking. Some residents said they even had issues with rodent infestation. “I have rat problems,” said resident...
Former Memphis restaurant owner arrested, charged with sales tax theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former owner of a downtown Memphis restaurant was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from sales tax theft and fraud, the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) said Friday. The Special Investigations Section of the TDOR conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of...
Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
New Dollar General store opens in the Walker Holmes Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Dollar General location is now open, providing people living in the Memphis Walker Holmes area with a nearby grocery and convenient store option. The new store is located at 3501 S 3rd St. According to Dollar General, customers will be able to shop fresh...
Apartment fire blocking North Highland, according to MFD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) have confirmed they are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on North Highland Street. Both sides of the roads are blocked near Chickasaw at the Greenline apartments, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area. This is a...
Covington woman arrested for TennCare fraud, submitting false time sheets, TBI says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former care worker in Covington, Tennessee, accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the TBI said in a statement Friday. In March 2022, after receiving information from...
Two arrested in South Memphis chop shop bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis. Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 18, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and […]
TBI investigating “use of force” during MPD traffic stop that sent driver to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was taken to the hospital, after a police arrest. On Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Memphis Police performed a traffic stop on East Raines Road and Ross Road, in Hickory Ridge. As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the car...
Exhibit at Memphis library shedding light on evictions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evicted is a multi-media immersive exhibition at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. It was commissioned and put together by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. Evicted is currently traveling around cities in the United States, and it will be in Memphis until Sunday, January 22. You can view the exhibit until then, and viewing is subject to the hours of the library.
