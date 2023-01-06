Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
Related
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
KLFY.com
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
KLFY.com
Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
Acadiana Symphony Brings Flamenco Virtuoso to Lafayette
Lafayette is getting some top-notch performers as of late. This Sunday, January 15, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is the place to be for artist and classical and flamenco guitar virtuoso, Virginia Luque. Performing as a guest artist with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Luque's appearance is part of The...
Acadiana Better Business Bureau Tips on Avoiding Puppy Scams
According to U.S. Census data, about 38 percent of households in Louisiana provides a home for at least one dog. Most people think of their dog as an extension of their family. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has a cautionary tale about purchasing a four-legged friend. If you are...
Louisiana man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision.
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville General welcomes first baby of 2023
It did not take long for the first baby from Vermilion Parish to be born in 2023. Akyrie Chargois of Abbeville welcomed her beautiful daughter, A’Driyahn Elizabeth Monroe Chargois, on Monday, January 2, at 4:11 p.m. at Abbeville General. It was Abbeville General’s first baby delivered in 2023.
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
brproud.com
Louisiana to gain over 3,000 oil and gas jobs this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is expected to see an increase in oil and gas industry jobs – most of them being right here in the capital region. In 2015, Louisiana experienced an oil crash leading up to almost 20,000 workers being laid off. LSU Professor Greg Upton studies energy production in Louisiana and explains the hardship the state has faced since then. “Employment stabilized, but it really did not go back anywhere near those pre-crash levels. And then, of course, we had the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.
The Cajun Chicken is Back, Set to Make an Appearance at Upcoming Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball Game
Louisiana athletics announced some big news earlier today that is sure to bring back feelings of pure nostalgia. The Louisiana Men’s Basketball social media accounts announced that on February 4th, a very special guest is set to make a one-night appearance. That’s right Cajun fans, The Fabulous Cajun Chicken...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
Acadia Parish authorities search for suspects in diesel thefts
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are searching for individuals suspected of stealing diesel.
kadn.com
Iberia Crime Stoppers 2023 Most Valuable Patrolperson Awards
Sgt. Rustin Comeaux (New Iberia Police Department) & Dty. Joel Leleux (Iberia Parish Sheriff Office) are this year's L. Albert "Bud" Forrest Memorial M. V.P. nominees. Ibertia Crime Stoppers President Rob Cowan discusses the award, plus how the community can help the organization keep the community safe.
Overcoming violence in Opelousas
As Graig LeBlanc enters his second week as Opelousas police chief, he sets the goal of lowering crime in the city and gaining the trust of his community.
Missing juvenile in Iberia Parish has been located
Jerrick Fontenette, the Iberia Parish missing teen, has been located.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business
Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0