Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Abbeville General welcomes first baby of 2023

It did not take long for the first baby from Vermilion Parish to be born in 2023. Akyrie Chargois of Abbeville welcomed her beautiful daughter, A’Driyahn Elizabeth Monroe Chargois, on Monday, January 2, at 4:11 p.m. at Abbeville General. It was Abbeville General’s first baby delivered in 2023.
brproud.com

Louisiana to gain over 3,000 oil and gas jobs this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is expected to see an increase in oil and gas industry jobs – most of them being right here in the capital region. In 2015, Louisiana experienced an oil crash leading up to almost 20,000 workers being laid off. LSU Professor Greg Upton studies energy production in Louisiana and explains the hardship the state has faced since then. “Employment stabilized, but it really did not go back anywhere near those pre-crash levels. And then, of course, we had the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
SCOTT, LA
kadn.com

Iberia Crime Stoppers 2023 Most Valuable Patrolperson Awards

Sgt. Rustin Comeaux (New Iberia Police Department) & Dty. Joel Leleux (Iberia Parish Sheriff Office) are this year's L. Albert "Bud" Forrest Memorial M. V.P. nominees. Ibertia Crime Stoppers President Rob Cowan discusses the award, plus how the community can help the organization keep the community safe.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

