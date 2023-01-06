ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
The Nets are surging but need to prove themselves against the Celtics

Before Kevin Durant’s injury, Thursday’s showdown between the Atlantic Division rivals looked like a test balloon between contenders. On Monday, the Nets announced that Kevin Durant has a left MCL sprain and will miss at least two weeks, which is a shame because Thursday’s game between the Nets and Celtics had a chance to be perhaps the juiciest Eastern Conference game to date this season.
Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update

Earlier this month, the NFL world was struck by some horrible news that former NFL star running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a heroic, life-saving act where he sprung into action to save his children from drawing in the ocean. And after several days in intensive care at the hospital, the updates are not Read more... The post Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
