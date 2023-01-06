ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Commissioners: With new jail looming, fate of current facility unknown

By Jamie Duffy
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While the Allen County Commissioners await zoning approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals on land they’ve contracted to purchase for a new $300 million jail on Meyer Road, the fate of the existing jail is up for debate.

“We are the landowner. We are currently going through a study right now, have (DLZ Engineering) contracted to look at the useful life of the facility and whether or not it can be repurposed, or what portions can be repurposed before we make any determination of what potential uses or non uses it may have in the future,” said Commissioner Therese Brown, speaking as the newly-elected president of the three-member board.

Allen County selects site for new jail

The commissioners have 90 days to formally close the deal since earnest money was handed over to the landowner in late December, Brown said Friday. That puts the timeline into late March.

In November, the commissioners approved a $30,000 contract to pay DLZ Engineering to study the potential future of the 3.3-acre site at Superior and Harrison streets downtown. The jail, originally built in 1981 and added on to twice, was constructed as a tower. Due to constant use and flooding, the pipes in the building are rotting and the plumbing is often used to send contraband and threats from floor to floor, jail officials have said.

The new construction proposed by the commissioners and Elevatus Architecture, a local firm that specializes in jail construction and has built or helped build about 80 nationwide, would be the POD system, one story to one and half story with all utilities placed outside the cell.

The existing jail was deemed outdated, overcrowded and understaffed leading to inhumane conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty in March 2022  after the Indiana ACLU and inmates filed a lawsuit in January 2020.

The Allen County Sheriff and the commissioners were named in the lawsuit and have been given deadlines to change the situation. With the county’s population growing and a heightened concern about mental health, a new jail has been proposed that would house at least 1,000 inmates and have a mental health facility along with cells in PODS.  One story PODS allow for easier supervision and greater access to indoor and outdoor recreation.

Since the commissioners signed their intention to purchase the 142-acre site at 2911 Meyer Rd in November, nearby neighbors at the Sunnymede housing development behind the old Navistar building have objected to its placement there.

Brown said the commissioners are addressing many questions they’ve received from the neighbors. However, a sheet distributed by neighbors Thursday evening indicated they’ve already received some answers.

When Brown was asked if any courtrooms would move to the Meyer Road site where existing buildings are intended to be repurposed for use in the criminal justice system, she said they are “designing for any opportunity that may take place. It’s always a possibility,” she said.

New jail site muddies future of Harvester museum

“Everything is on the table is on the table, because we want to do this the right way,” Brown said Friday.

According to a sheet provided by Sunnymede protestors, the commissioners stated the “the only courts that may be relocated to the site are traffic and misdemeanor courts. Superior Court and Circuit Court would stay in the courthouse downtown.” The misdemeanor court is housed in a building next to the downtown jail, commonly called the Bud Meeks Center.

Meyer Road is in an industrial zone, with the residential area just to the northeast of the planned jail site. The Commissioners need a special waiver to construct a jail on the site.

