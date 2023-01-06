ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca Mayor Lewis won’t seek reelection in 2024

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – In her 2023 State of the City address, Ithaca Acting Mayor Laura Lewis announced that she will not seek reelection next year, as well as laid out the priorities of City officials in the months ahead.

Mayor Lewis issued her State of the City Address at the January 4 Ithaca Common Council meeting. In it, Lewis recapped the City’s accomplishments in 2022, laid out the Council’s plans for 2023, and announced that she will not be running for reelection this coming November.

“I look forward to the many challenges and opportunities we will face together throughout 2023,” Lewis said. “However, I am announcing tonight that I will not be seeking re-election for the position of Mayor in 2024.”

Lewis became Acting Mayor in early 2022 when former Mayor Svante Myrick left the office. In 2022, Lewis was elected for a single year to finish out the rest of Svante’s original term.

In her address, Lewis also laid out the 2023 priorities for the Common Council. These include hiring more police officers and firefighters, working with groups to consider implementing Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative, and hiring the first-ever Ithaca City Manager.

Lewis’ full State of the City Address can be read below:

