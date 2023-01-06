ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

99.9 The Point

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

The Biggest Sale of the Season at Fab’rik has arrived!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re still celebrating the start of 2023, so what’s your New Year, new you style? Thinking about going edgier? Sleeker? Boho? More polished? Fab’rik in Colorado Springs is where you can shop those New Year styles for less! The local boutique is holding its Biggest Sale of the Season, where you can find styles up to 70% off in-store and online.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Calling all women in construction

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — More and more women are entering the construction industry, but according to Candi Hurd, there’s still room for plenty more. Hurd is the Quality Control Lead of IndieDwell Colorado and she’s trying to start a local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). NAWIC offers members education, support, and […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Start the New Year with bacon from Amy’s Donuts!

(SPONSORED) — Amy’s Donuts started in southern Colorado and is taking the country by storm with sprinkles, fillings, frosting, and more! And for those looking for something to satisfy those sweet and savory cravings, it’s bacon doughnuts. Krista Witiak got to baking with the Manager at the store off Powers Boulevard in the Springs Ranch Shopping Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Hip, historic vibe, and delicious eats served up at Brakeman’s Burgers

Brakeman’s Burgers specializes in burgers, brews and shakes! It is the perfect spot for date night and family night too. Brakeman’s Burgers is located in Colorado Springs’ Old Historic Depot. Charles Ochs, Brakeman’s Burgers owner, and Ron Osbourn, general manager appeared on Loving Living Local to give us a taste of their pizzas, shakes, salads and more!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

El Paso County welcomes its newest Sheriff

Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn into office on Tuesday (1/10). Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn into office on Tuesday (1/10). Jennisue Jessen said her grandfather started trafficking her when she was just four years old. Human Trafficking Task Force meeting. Human Trafficking Task Force meeting. Man arrested in Fremont County...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
basinnow.com

Search And Rescue Working Overtime In Western Colorado

It has been a very busy year for Search and Rescue units in Colorado this year. Moffat County Search and Rescue had a busy weekend, including an assist in Routt County where 5 snowmobilers riding in the back country ran out of fuel and were completely unprepared. The group found shelter in the Lost Creek Ranger Station and Classic Air was able to make contact with them. Moffat County Search and Rescue hauled fuel to the group’s location early Sunday morning and the riders were brought safely back to the trailhead where they had family waiting. Avalanche conditions in Colorado have also been at incredibly dangerous levels this month prompting several rescues and multiple deaths. Moffat County Search and Rescue practiced an avalanche recovery scenario on Sunday while on the mountain for the snowmobile rescue.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

