Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Putting Shipping Containers to Good UseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs shopper restrained by Walmart employeeR.A. HeimColorado Springs, CO
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Way To ClassOnlyHomersChicago, IL
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open TableColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
KKTV
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
Cunning ringtail evades capture, lives in retail store for weeks in Colorado
Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have finally captured a clever ringtail that has been living in the shoe department of a Colorado Kohl's retail store for three weeks. Ringtails, or ringtail cats, are small nocturnal mammals that are related to raccoons. They are fairly rare to see, but...
FOX21News.com
The Biggest Sale of the Season at Fab’rik has arrived!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re still celebrating the start of 2023, so what’s your New Year, new you style? Thinking about going edgier? Sleeker? Boho? More polished? Fab’rik in Colorado Springs is where you can shop those New Year styles for less! The local boutique is holding its Biggest Sale of the Season, where you can find styles up to 70% off in-store and online.
Calling all women in construction
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — More and more women are entering the construction industry, but according to Candi Hurd, there’s still room for plenty more. Hurd is the Quality Control Lead of IndieDwell Colorado and she’s trying to start a local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). NAWIC offers members education, support, and […]
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open Table
(Colorado Springs, CO) Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews monthly and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday. East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing. What might now catch the eye along the line, are […]
FOX21News.com
Start the New Year with bacon from Amy’s Donuts!
(SPONSORED) — Amy’s Donuts started in southern Colorado and is taking the country by storm with sprinkles, fillings, frosting, and more! And for those looking for something to satisfy those sweet and savory cravings, it’s bacon doughnuts. Krista Witiak got to baking with the Manager at the store off Powers Boulevard in the Springs Ranch Shopping Center.
FOX21News.com
Hip, historic vibe, and delicious eats served up at Brakeman’s Burgers
Brakeman’s Burgers specializes in burgers, brews and shakes! It is the perfect spot for date night and family night too. Brakeman’s Burgers is located in Colorado Springs’ Old Historic Depot. Charles Ochs, Brakeman’s Burgers owner, and Ron Osbourn, general manager appeared on Loving Living Local to give us a taste of their pizzas, shakes, salads and more!
What bags will you not get charged 10 cents for?
There are some items that are exempt from the bag fee.
FOX21News.com
El Paso County welcomes its newest Sheriff
Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn into office on Tuesday (1/10). Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn into office on Tuesday (1/10). Jennisue Jessen said her grandfather started trafficking her when she was just four years old. Human Trafficking Task Force meeting. Human Trafficking Task Force meeting. Man arrested in Fremont County...
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
basinnow.com
Search And Rescue Working Overtime In Western Colorado
It has been a very busy year for Search and Rescue units in Colorado this year. Moffat County Search and Rescue had a busy weekend, including an assist in Routt County where 5 snowmobilers riding in the back country ran out of fuel and were completely unprepared. The group found shelter in the Lost Creek Ranger Station and Classic Air was able to make contact with them. Moffat County Search and Rescue hauled fuel to the group’s location early Sunday morning and the riders were brought safely back to the trailhead where they had family waiting. Avalanche conditions in Colorado have also been at incredibly dangerous levels this month prompting several rescues and multiple deaths. Moffat County Search and Rescue practiced an avalanche recovery scenario on Sunday while on the mountain for the snowmobile rescue.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
KKTV
2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
5 of the best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado
The best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado dazzle with startling ice formations reached by peaceful winter walks through evergreen forests and alongside icy creeks
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
Comments / 0