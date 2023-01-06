Railway Track & Structures' January 2023 issue is now available digitally. It features a cover story of the completion of BNSF's new bridge in Sandpoint, Idaho. RT&S Editor-in-Chief David C. Lester writes: “BNSF’s Assistant Vice President of Engineering Services & Structures, Craig Rasmussen, speaks with pride and enthusiasm about the new bridge over Lake Pend Oreille in the northernmost section of Idaho. The new bridge parallels an existing bridge that has been in service since 1904 and will help eliminate a single-track bottleneck that has become increasingly detrimental to traffic flow on BNSF’s Northern Corridor.”

