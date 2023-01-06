Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Boxship Takes on Severe List at Mundra Port, Dumping Cargo Overboard
On Saturday, a container feeder listed hard over at a pier at Mundra International Container Terminal, dropping a substantial quantity of cargo over the side. During cargo operations, the vessel Sea Xpress listed hard over to port, dumping about 20 containers into the water. Photos from the scene suggest that...
rtands.com
Ottawa Ice Storm Immobilizes OC Transpo Service
After weekend efforts to restore full service along Ottawa's light rail system, OC Transpo, in time for Monday's return to work and school failed, officials said the system will not be fully operational until at least Jan. 10. Some trains have been halted after an ice storm hit the city...
rtands.com
Metrolinx to Widen Bridge, Expand Service on Lakeshore East GO Line
Beginning in January 2023, Metrolinx will have crews working to widen the Woodbine Bridge in Toronto's east end. The bridge will eventually be able to accommodate a fourth track by adding a span on the north side. The planned work is expected to enable more frequent service on the Lakeshore...
rtands.com
Now On Line: January 2023 Digital Edition of Railway Track & Structures
Railway Track & Structures' January 2023 issue is now available digitally. It features a cover story of the completion of BNSF's new bridge in Sandpoint, Idaho. RT&S Editor-in-Chief David C. Lester writes: “BNSF’s Assistant Vice President of Engineering Services & Structures, Craig Rasmussen, speaks with pride and enthusiasm about the new bridge over Lake Pend Oreille in the northernmost section of Idaho. The new bridge parallels an existing bridge that has been in service since 1904 and will help eliminate a single-track bottleneck that has become increasingly detrimental to traffic flow on BNSF’s Northern Corridor.”
