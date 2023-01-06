When Kevin Durant sprained his MCL last season, the Nets folded without him. This time, Brooklyn can do better. No, make that must do better. There is no replicating Durant or even replacing him, but the Nets have to figure a way to survive his absence. “With K we know what we’re up against with him not being in lineup,” Kyrie Irving said. “We can say it every single day, but we don’t have time for any excuses. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and stay mature about it.” The Nets didn’t handle Durant’s last MCL sprain maturely a year ago, going 5-16...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO