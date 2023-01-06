ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets handling Kevin Durant’s absence better this time is no small task

When Kevin Durant sprained his MCL last season, the Nets folded without him. This time, Brooklyn can do better. No, make that must do better. There is no replicating Durant or even replacing him, but the Nets have to figure a way to survive his absence. “With K we know what we’re up against with him not being in lineup,” Kyrie Irving said. “We can say it every single day, but we don’t have time for any excuses. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and stay mature about it.” The Nets didn’t handle Durant’s last MCL sprain maturely a year ago, going 5-16...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble

A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
