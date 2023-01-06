Read full article on original website
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
wish989.com
Jefferson County Deputy Commended for Actions during December Armed Robbery in Woodlawn
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy has received a letter of commendation stemming from his actions last month during an armed robbery in Woodlawn. According to the sheriff’s department, on the afternoon of Dec. 20, 2022, Deputy Monte “Rick” Ewing responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an armed robbery at 200 Casey St. in Woodlawn.
kbsi23.com
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a crash involving a Jackson school bus Monday morning. It happened on Jackson Blvd. about 11:30 a.m. Assistant Chief Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department says there were students on the bus, but couldn’t confirm the number during the preliminary stage. He says no one on the bus was injured.
wish989.com
Carterville Shooting Turns into Murder/Suicide for Saline County Couple
CARTERVILLE – An active shooter incident Friday in Williamson County ended in a murder-suicide for a Saline County couple. According to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich, just before 9 a.m, the sheriff’s office received a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health, located at 310 W. Plaza Dr. in Carterville.
wish989.com
Man Sought in Theft Investigation at Harrisburg Rural King
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police need your help in identifying a man regarding a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday. Police say the man left in a white sedan. Anyone with information as to man’s identity should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661....
wevv.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
wrul.com
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to Begin Citizens Police Academy in March
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the formation of a Citizens Police Academy. This 7 week program is open to any Franklin County resident who wants to learn more about the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and its functions. This interactive, behind the scenes program will be taught by well-trained members of the sheriff’s office, who will share their unique perspectives and expertise. The sheriff’s office has also partnered with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and Southern IL Drug Task Force to provide additional instruction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
wish989.com
Fairfield Man Heading to Prison on Meth Charge
FAIRFIELD (WMIX) – A 59-year-old Fairfield man was sentenced Monday in Wayne County Court to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one of three Class X felony meth-related charges against him. Jesse Owen was facing three Class X felony charges – one for delivery of between...
wrul.com
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
wrul.com
Biggerstaff Arrested on Multiple Warrants for Child Grooming
In September 2022, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and a coordinated investigation begun. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at the residence of the suspect, 28-year-old Garrett S. Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, IL. Evidence was collected and examined by the Sheriff’s Office member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. From this work, a second juvenile victim was identified.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Announce Dates for Basic Citizen Police Academy Spring Session
CARBONDALE – The Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for the Citizens Police Academy. The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) is to develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education. The goal is to create a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens, who have the potential of influencing public opinions about police practices and services. Citizens will gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions. The citizens will also have an opportunity to voice their concerns directly to the police.
wish989.com
Crosswalk Offering Water Bill Assistance to Mt. Vernon/Jefferson County Residents Wednesday
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County residents in need of assistance with their water bill could find help this week. The Crosswalk Community Action Agency (Crosswalk) will be accepting applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Vernon City Hall, located at 1100 Main St. in Mt. Vernon.
KFVS12
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. On January 3, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US HWY 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop, 48-year-old Holly Hyde, of Paducah, Ky., was found to be in possession of meth.
wish989.com
MLK Day Celebration Set for Monday in Marion
MARION – The City of Marion’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration takes place Monday at 11 a.m. at The Pavilion in Marion. The Pavilion is located at 1602 Sioux Drive. This event is free and lunch will be provided. William E. Davis will be the...
