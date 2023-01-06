A rather weak low pressure area along a cold front just off the Texas coast is keeping the cloud cover in our area, with only a few rain showers around our area. This low will move northeast toward Louisiana on Tuesday. High pressure will build in, clearing our skies and providing us with warmer daytime highs. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday. Limited available moisture will pretty much result in a dry frontal passage. High pressure will build in behind this front, keeping the good weather going into the weekend.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO