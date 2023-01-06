ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Question of the Day

January 10th is a very important day in both Texas and United States history for what reason? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: CTFP Link Here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report...
Trey’s First Warn Tuesday AM Forecast (1/10) – Cool weather later this week

A rather weak low pressure area along a cold front just off the Texas coast is keeping the cloud cover in our area, with only a few rain showers around our area. This low will move northeast toward Louisiana on Tuesday. High pressure will build in, clearing our skies and providing us with warmer daytime highs. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday. Limited available moisture will pretty much result in a dry frontal passage. High pressure will build in behind this front, keeping the good weather going into the weekend.
