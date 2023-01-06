ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Here’s Your First Look At ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Third And Final Season

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Images teasing the anticipated series finale of Wu-Tang: An American Saga have been revealed. The television show, based on the true story of one of Hip-Hop’s most prolific rap groups, first aired on Hulu in 2019. Now, the dramatized narrative looks to end with

The first look at the third and final season shows the return of cast members T.J. Atoms , Uyoata Udi , Shameik Moore , Johnell Young , and Dave East in their respective roles . Q-Tip, director Mario Van Peebles, and executive producer RZA are also shown.

More from VIBE.com Related Story

The 'Godfather Of Harlem' Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer

Set to debut on Feb. 15 with the first three episodes, the pending season finds Wu-Tang members on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world and finding a way to come together and cement their legacy amid the threat of money, fame, ego, and business.

Take a look at images from the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIdtJ_0k5tLMjx00
Masta Killa (JaQwan J. Kelly), Ghostface Killah ( Siddiq Saunderson ), RZA ( Ashton Sanders ), U-God (Damani D. Sease), Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), Inspectah Deck (Uyoata Udi), Raekwon (Shameik Moore), GZA (Johnell Young) and Method Man (Dave East), shown.
Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), Q-Tip, Director Mario Van Peebles and Executive Producer RZA, shown.
Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), shown.
RZA (Ashton Sanders), shown.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Characters And New Drama

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the second season of Harlem bringing new characters, and new drama. The woman-led series focuses on a friend group played by Megan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, and Shoniqua Shandai. Each is on a journey through young adulthood experiencing the messy, comical, and relatable highs and lows of career, family, and success. The season two trailer introduces Rachel True, Courtnee Carter, and Luke Forbes in recurring roles. Additionally, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn, and Lil Rel Howery will be guest stars on the series.More from VIBE.comThe ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged...
Vibe

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Makes Streaming History

The Best Man: The Final Chapters has climbed up to Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings after premiering in December 2022. Variety exclusively reported the nostalgic series was the first original project on Peacock to make the list. According to the outlet, The Best Man: The Final Chapters is ranked at No. 5 in an early version of Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19-25 viewing period. During the time frame, the series was only available for four days. More from VIBE.comMorris Chestnut Gets Mistaken For Tyrese Gibson, Charlamagne Tha God, And Taye DiggsThe Best Man's Last Hoorah:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Vibe

Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
Vibe

Jay-Z Takes $2.5 Billion Legal Battle Against Bacardi To Bermuda

Jay-Z’s bitter war with Bacardi has been drawn into the new year, as the rap mogul looks to continue his $2.5 billion suit against the spirits conglomerate in Bermuda. According to a report obtained by AllHipHop, the 53 year-old filed paperwork on Thursday (Jan. 5) to move the suit from the U.S. to the popular destination, where Bacardi’s base operations are located. More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-ZKodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez ConvictionJay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of 'The Black Album' “SC is now preparing to bring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Fetty Wap’s Sentencing Delayed In Drug Trafficking Case

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in connection to an interstate drug trafficking case, Fetty Wap is set to receive his sentence at a later date. According to AllHipHop, the New Jersey artist will return to court on March 9, 2023. The “My Way” rapper’s drug case sentencing, was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023. Fetty Wap, nèe Willie Maxwell II, pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges back in August 2022. The guilty plea has a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.More from VIBE.comFetty Wap Pleads Guilty...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud

A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Vibe

NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced. On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021. More from VIBE.comIyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing CaseNBA YoungBoy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Vibe

Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: “We Put God First”

Yung Miami says that her relationship with Diddy is grounded in spirituality, as the City Girl reveals that she’s accompanied the rap mogul to church and that the two regularly pray together. During an appearance at the season two premier of BMF, the Sunshine State rep delved into her and Diddy connecting through Christianity and their devotion to a higher power. “We go to church,” the 28 year-old told PEOPLE. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.” More...
MIAMI, FL
Vibe

Shemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore is about to take on his greatest role ever. The accomplished actor has announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. Moore broke the news in a poetic way on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8 and on Feb. 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” gushed the S.W.A.T. star, 52.More from VIBE.comMorris Chestnut Gets Mistaken For Tyrese Gibson, Charlamagne Tha God, And Taye DiggsLaKeith Stanfield...
HAWAII STATE
Vibe

Police Blame French Montana For Miami Gardens Shooting

Local police cite French Montana as the catalyst for the Miami Gardens shooting. According to TMZ, the Miami Gardens Police are stating that the shooting wouldn’t have happened if French had secured the proper documentation for his video production. Chief Delma Noel-Pratt claims that the rapper and his team failed to complete applications to retrieve production permits to craft his video, which allegedly violated Miami’s policy. More from VIBE.com10 People Shot In Miami During French Montana Video ShootWaka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's Thankful For Getting Shot: "That Was A Blessing"French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Vibe

Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy

Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face.  Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality Show “One time, we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

The Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: “All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me”

The Game is ready to stop playin’. The Compton rapper took to his Instagram Stories Sunday to share his desire to leave the single life behind, writing, “I’m putting a ring on it this year all you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date.”More from VIBE.comYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Gabrielle Union Talks Mutual Infidelity Within Her "Dysfunctional" First MarriageOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids While the Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind MC was met with a few...
Vibe

Tony Yayo Believes Tory Lanez Will Be A Target In Prison

Tony Yayo is not one to bite his tongue, and in this case, opted to share his two cents on Tory Lanez following his recent conviction. The Chixtape rapper was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The trial stemmed from the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The G-Unit rapper appeared on VladTV and explained how he feels the Canadian artist will be treated in prison, based on personal experience.More from VIBE.comLloyd Banks And Tony Yayo Join...
Vibe

10 People Shot In Miami During French Montana Video Shoot

Ten people were shot during a French Montana and Rob49 video shoot in Miami on Thursday night (Jan. 5), reports WSVN 7. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a shooting outside of The Licking Gardens, allegedly involving three separate crime scenes converging.  According to NBC6, law enforcement detailed that a different confrontation at a different location led to the restaurant, resulting in Rob49 getting shot. More from VIBE.comWaka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's Thankful For Getting Shot: "That Was A Blessing"French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World Cup Semi-Finals21 Savage To Perform At Michelob ULTRA Art...
MIAMI, FL
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper

Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...
EW.com

Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win

After a starless, non-televised ceremony in 2022 as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to climb its way out of scandal, the Golden Globes are (seemingly) back. Movies including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TV series The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary all stand to win big.
MISSOURI STATE
Vibe

Vibe

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy