CEO of nationalized German gas supplier Uniper to step down
BERLIN (AP) — The CEO of energy company Uniper has decided to step down after the German government nationalized the gas supplier last month, Uniper said Tuesday. Klaus-Dieter Maubach is exercising a special right to terminate his contract and will leave the board this year, Uniper said in a statement. It added that Maubach, who has led the company since March 2021, was willing to stay in the job until a suitable replacement is appointed.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
China halts visas for Japan, South Korea in COVID-19 spat
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese embassies stopped issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 measures recently imposed by those countries on travelers from China. It wasn’t clear whether China would expand the visa suspensions to other countries that have imposed virus testing...
Alleged Eritrean people smuggler appears in Dutch court
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Eritrean man accused of involvement in a brutal migrant smuggling network appeared at a pretrial hearing in the Netherlands on Tuesday, as prosecutors told judges that they will also seek the extradition of the network’s alleged ringleader, who was captured recently in Sudan.
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States accused Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin on Tuesday of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and “increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow” in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security — an allegation Russia denied.
Report says Israeli tech investments nearly halved in 2022
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Investments in Israel’s tech sector dropped by nearly half in 2022, reflecting a global economic slowdown, a nonprofit group reported Tuesday. Startup Nation Central, which tracks the industry in Israel, said the total value of investments in the tech sector sank from an all-time high of $27 billion in 2021 to about $15.5 billion last year. The tech industry accounts for more than half the country’s exports, according to official data.
